The Forbidden Marriage Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In the show, King Lee Heon has enacted a marriage ban after losing his wife and becoming distraught. A bold and vocal con artist named So-rang is on the scene.

There are hints that she isn’t what she claims to be, and her past is buried in mystery. In order to eventually get the king’s forgiveness and the lifting of the marriage prohibition, she pretends to be the king’s wife. Since it’s a romantic comedy, both characters fall in love naturally.

Shin-won, the King’s closest friend, is unable to deny what he has witnessed. Because So-rang is a K-drama, it has an exciting love triangle. In the meanwhile, Lady Seo and Minister Cho are planning to take over the whole kingdom.

Everyone is blissfully married at the conclusion of the season, but what is going to occur in the following season? Everybody is anticipating that.

The series, which is based on Chun Ji-hye’s online book, has piqued the imagination of people all over the globe.

In the season one finale, everyone had a blissful marriage. Additionally, the region no longer had a marriage ban.

A group of people are there as the queen and king go past and finally pause to exchange loving glances before kissing.

Since even their brief interactions were endearing in season 2, viewers would have liked to read more of Hwa-Yoon and Shin-won.

The Forbidden Marriage Season 2 Release Date

The network has not yet placed an order for The Forbidden Marriage’s second season.

Two instances of the network’s success are the K-dramas Big Mouth with The Red Sleeve, both of which were only shown on MBC for one season but ended up becoming huge blockbusters.

Additionally, Season 2 of The Forbidden Marriage encounters yet to make its debut. Information about season two is not yet accessible since season one is still in the air. The next season will premiere in 2024 during late winter and early spring, according to one interpretation.

The Forbidden Marriage Season 2 Cast

All three of the major actors will return if the programme is renewed for a second season. Kim Young-Dae as King Lee Heon, Kim Woo-seok as Lee Shin-won, with Park Ju-Hyun as Ye So-rang are also included in the cast. The fate of the other characters is yet unknown.

The Forbidden Marriage Season 2 Trailer

The Forbidden Marriage Season 2 Plot

The Forbidden Marriage serves as a historical drama that features a fictitious Joseon dynasty. King Lee Heon, the protagonist of the tale, has experienced the tragic death with his crown princess. She died, and the king gets so distraught that he outlaws all weddings in the realm.

Fraudster But So-rang is adamant that she has witnessed the ghost of the late Crown Princess. So-rang continues her act after the king learns the truth.

There have been six, and the seventh is set to be released in January 2023. Let’s take a closer look at what occurred in The Forbidden Marriage’s sixth episode.

So-rang arrives to help the King as he falls into a lake after following a vision involving the Crown Princess.

He is saved from death when So-rang steps in and explains him the truth that the ghost was an illusion.

All around the kingdom, finding the young lady who played the ghost, becomes a top priority.

On the other side, So-rang is detained because Military Minister Cho wants to obstruct the investigation.

A lady in a uniform has been taken prisoner by the King and entrusted to Shin-negotiators in the meantime. Won’s So-rang is brutally questioned or tortured by Captain Kim in a covert dungeon.

She is saved by the King, who wraps her in his royal robes and returns her to the castle. Captain Kim is subjected to harsh punishment.

The King marries So-rang have a heartfelt hug as he swears never to bring up the Crown Princess again. The king learns of another death in the meantime.

The same way as the other killer’s victims, the girl who played the ghost is discovered hung.

anxious, thanks, and Shin-won Considering that seven ladies close to the King had previously died, So-rang was praised for surviving.

Shin-won suggests To allow So-rang to leave her home, he makes a commitment to protect her always.

So-rang rejects his offer and maintains that they must protect the King. Cha-nylon, who was abducted and dressed as the Crown Princess, is recognised as the dead girl.

A nationwide pattern of young women being abducted by an unidentified attacker is discovered.

So-rang is also a target of this kidnapping. The King and Shin-won team up to hunt So-rang after getting a tip from an unnamed source.

