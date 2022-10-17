The forceful phrase of Hugo Ibarra to the players after the blow suffered by Boca Juniors against Newell’s in Rosario

* The look of Hugo Ibarra on the stumble in Rosario

The defeat of Boca Juniors by 2 to 0 before Newell’s planted some doubt for Xeneize in their goal of winning the title in the Professional League, although he still holds the joystick of the tournament, since he retains the lead and depends on himself to be crowned. However, the weak presentation at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium, which he cut an undefeated 15 duelsofficiated as an alarm signal, especially with the annex of the cataract of injuries that has been surfing.

“We made a mistake and we paid dearly for it, that was it, the game was under control, we had the ball. We lacked to put it, we had arrivals, we could not convert them, it is what happens in the parties; if you put it, you have more chances”, he opined Hugo Ibarra after the match, in which his team played with an extra man due to the expulsion of Sforza for 55 minutes.

Boca will play on Wednesday the 81 minutes that it could not play against Gimnasia after the suspension due to the incidents, and on Sunday it will host Independiente. If he wins both matches, there is no doubt, it will be the Olympic round. For this reason, the conference headed 100% towards that possibility. “What did I tell the players? I congratulated them for the effort they have made, the victory we wanted could not be achieved, but I told them that we still depend on us “he underlined.

“The only message is that they made Boca up there, I congratulated them all, anyone has a stumble. We have to turn the page and think about the next game”, added the former right-back.

OTHER DEFINITIONS OF IBARRA

“I left Advíncula because they were one man short. the change was to generate in the offensive part. I did not change the background so much, to Carlos (Zambrano), as he was reprimanded, I tried to take care of him, in the central part we are scarce ”.

“It is a peace of mind that depends on us, it will depend on the next games, on what we do. Nothing happens, losing is within the possibilities, today it was our turn, we have to raise our heads and continue”.

“I saw Sebastián Villa well in 45 minutes, he is fundamental, important for the team”.

THE STATEMENTS OF GOALKEEPER AGUSTÍN ROSSI

“There are two finals left, the rest play, and the other teams also have the responsibility of being able to pass us”.

“They closed well behind and we couldn’t find a way around it, we are dissatisfied with the result”.

“I’m human, I’m not a robot that can get everything, there are games that are impossible, you have to support from each one’s place”.

