The forceful rejection of Michael Jordan to the offer of a renowned Hollywood actor

The current owner of the Charlotte Hornets explained that “he is not ready” to make a movie of his life (Photo: Reuters)

Michael Jordan He is one of the most important players in the history of basketball and almost everyone in any walk of life admired or was inspired by the impressive performances he put on throughout his career. to be considered the best when talking about said sport. The idea of ​​recreating the life of the former member of the Chicago Bulls is tempting for any producer as long as it goes through the approval of the legend. And that issue seems to be the most complicated.

One of those people who tried to get past the filter was the Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba |who spoke about his admiration for Jordan during the latest episode of “Sneaker Shopping” of Complex. Within the details that she revealed, she mentioned that she wanted to play Michael in a biopic. but the current majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets did not like the idea and shot down all dreams.

During the broadcast, Elba explained how the awkward crossover with his idol occurred. “I even told him once, ‘I want to play you.’ He was like, ‘Hm, I’m not ready yet.’ That’s what he said, ‘I’m not ready yet.’ He was serious.”, revealed. And he added about it: “In my head, playing Jordan would not be about playing the basketball player. He was the businessman. He is a very cunning businessman, really smart. And his work as a philanthropist is unspoken, but people don’t understand the work. He cares, he does a lot of work. So that’s where he was hinting. I want to play Jordan, I’m doing that. He told me, ‘I’m not ready for that story yet.’”.

Idris approached Michael Jordan with the idea but was rejected by the legend (Photo: Reuters)

Elba comes from playing Knuckles in the film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which premiered last month. He will also star in and executive produce a new series titled Hijack. In 2021, she starred in the critically acclaimed film The Harder They Fall and continues to explore opportunities to expand his career in the acting world.

Retired from the courts since 2003, Jordan later dedicated himself to being an investor and entrepreneur and completed large businesses. Magazine Forbes attributes to him a net worth of 1,600 million dollars as a consequence of the agreements and businesses that it maintains with brands of the stature of Nike, Hanes or Gatorade. Also not to be overlooked is the fact that he is an investor in the DraftKings sportsbook.

In addition, he has a commercial agreement with PSG so that his sports clothing brand, Jordan Brands, dresses the first team and in this case his own Lionel Messi. The agreement began in 2018 and will expire in mid-2022, with the possibility of renewal. The profit that Air obtains is 5 percent of all the shirts that are sold and since the arrival of the Argentine crack it represented a significant increase in its income.

KEEP READING:

The new franchises that would join the NBA for the 2024 season: the two candidate cities

Self pass from behind and strip assist: a play by Campazzo was chosen among the best of the year by the NBA

The 10 myths and truths of Winning Time, the furious series that tells how the winning dynasty of the Magic Johnson Lakers was created