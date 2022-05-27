The forceful response of a Brazilian figure to Mbappé’s contempt for South American football

The Liverpool midfielder answered the PSG star

The Qatar World Cup 2022 It is getting closer and the discussion of who are the candidates to take the title is on the table. Within the postures that appeared recently, Kylian Mbappé stood out for underestimating the level of the South American countries when speaking of Argentina and Brazil as possible contenders for the crown and Fabinho refuted his theory with an analysis of how the Qualifiers are played on the continent.

The steering wheel of Liverpoolwhich this Saturday will play the final of the Champions League against him Real Madrid, exposed his gaze in front of the microphones. “I didn’t hear what he had said that. But it is different, it is not easy. We have to travel 11 or 12 hours to play there in South America. We have to play in places like Bolivia, which is not easy. I don’t know if France will ever play in Bolivia. But we have to go there, play and it’s not easy. Playing in places like Uruguay, which is also very difficult, Chile, places where one is not used to it, ”she declared in a chat with ESPN.

In addition, the Brazilian took the opportunity to imagine how the strongest South American teams would fare if they played the UEFA Qualifiers. “Maybe the quality of the teams in South America is not as great now as it is here in Europe, but that doesn’t make it so easy to play there. Because teams always fight to the end, it’s very hard to play there. But Brazil and Argentina I think that if they played here in Europe they would classify well as first in the group. But they go to the World Cup as one of the favourites”, he concluded.

Fabinho used Bolivia as an example to explain the difficulty of Conmebol matches (Photo: Reuters)

It is worth remembering Kylian’s opinion as to why Europeans have more chances of winning the World Cup. “The advantage we have here is that we always play high-level matches, we have the Nations League, for example. When we get to the World Cup, we will be ready, ”said Mbappé, who will have to defend the title that he won in Russia 2018. At the same time, he considered that, “Argentina and Brazil don’t play games of a high level to get to the World Cup. In South America football is not as advanced as in Europe. And that’s why when you look at the last World Cups it’s always the Europeans who win.

A great debate arose on social networks in which South American fans recalled that France shared the Group D in the Qualifiers with Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia y Kazakhstan. There, he caught up with him with five wins and three draws to get his ticket to Qatar with six points difference over his pursuer.

