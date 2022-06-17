The former captain of the Russian national team criticized Putin for the invasion of Ukraine and fears for his life: “They may kill me for these words”

The Russian team during the World Cup in Brazil

The context in Eastern Europe continues in a limit situation. The Russian invasion does not let up in Ukraine and the presidents of France, Emmanuel Macronand from Romania, Klaus Iohannis; the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzand the head of the Italian Government, Mario Draghiunexpectedly arrived at the scene to visit the devastated city of Irpinon the outskirts of Kievwhere you can see the “heroism” of local citizens, according to the comment of the leader galo.

In this scenario, the former captain of the Russian national football team Igor Denisov le publicly asked the highest representative of his country, Vladimir Putin, who faced the war. “I dont know. I may be locked up or killed for these words, but I tell it like it is”, he said in an interview with the well-known Russian journalist Nobel Arustamian reproduced by the local sports press.

Denísovchampion of the Europa League with the Zenit in 2008said he sent a video to Putin a few days after the start February 24th of the so-called “special military operation” Russian in Ukraine. “I even told him: I am willing to kneel before you. I’m a proud guy… I was willing to kneel to stop it all What does a person’s life matter? Who is Denisov?“, he pointed.

The footballer, who was 54 times international with the national representative, recognized that after the beginning of the Russian armed intervention could not sleep or eat normally. For all these reasons, he considered correct the exclusion of the selection of the playoff for the World Cup in Qatar and of the Russian clubs in European competitions, since “all” Russians are responsible for what happens in the neighboring country.

In your opinion, The only way to stop the war is the adoption of sanctions against Russia. “If our country entered there, I consider that it is our common fault,” he insisted. “If I say this is wrong, nothing will change. A thousand people say it, nothing will change. A million, nothing will change. Only when everyone, the 140-150 million, understands that this is wrong, surely something will change”, he stressed.

In addition, he recalled that the Russian authorities They adopted a law that punishes the dissemination of information that discredits the Russian Army for fighting in Ukraine with up to 15 years in prison. “Even now I am afraid. But I can’t not say it. I’m not going to hide or run away somewhere. I don’t need it but How can I shut up if that’s what I feel?“, he claimed.

Among active Russian internationals, only Fiódor Smólov (of Dynamo) rejected the war on social networks, what has motivated the bitter critics of the Ukrainian soccer players. Denísovdefensive midfielder 38 years, was formed in Zenitwith which he won three leagues, UEFA and European Super Cup, and later he was a member of the Anzhi, Dynamo and Lokomotiv, where he won the Russian championship before retiring in 2019. With the national team, he played the European Championship in Poland and Ukraine (in 2012) and the Brazil World Cup (from 2014), in which Russia was eliminated in the first phase.

