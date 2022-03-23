The former director of Mass Effect reveals details of his next game, the first project of the Humanoid studio

After leaving BioWare, Casey Hudson founded the developer last June.

BioWare has earned a niche in the video game sector thanks to iconic franchises such as Dragon Age or Mass Effect, but the latter saga suffered a major setback in December 2020: the departure of Casey Hudson, director of the games. Despite this, the creative has remained within the industry and, after founding the studio Humanoidalready leaves us a few small clues about what’s going on in their offices.

Our current project is a cross-platform AAA title within a new sci-fi universe.HumanoidAs VGC initially noted, the developer’s website has been updated with a bit of information about what will be the first Humanoid game: “Our current project is a AAA multi-platform titlefocused on a narrative based on the characters within a new science fiction universe“.

When founding the study, said website only said that the team was working on “something special”, so, although we do not have as much information as we would like, there is no doubt that Humanoid keep going in your project. Additionally, the studio states that it has a mission to “Give magical, interactive storytelling by connecting talented creatives with powerful tools, in a safe and supportive environment.”

In this way, we will have to wait to see what they prepare from this newly founded studio, although Hudson has already shown on multiple occasions that his leadership can give us memorable games. Following this line, a 3DJuegos reader has created a perfect chronology of books, comics and videogames for follow the story of Mass Effectso do not hesitate to take a look if you are interested in the franchise.

