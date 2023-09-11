The Former Home Of Marilyn Monroe In Los Angeles Has Been Saved From The Wrecking Ball For Now:

At the last minute, the Los Angeles City Council voted to keep Marilyn Monroe’s old house in the LA area from being torn down. They did this by making it a historic cultural marker.

The emergency move put forward through Councilwoman Tracey Park, whose 11th District includes Monroe’s old Brentwood home, was passed by a vote of 12-0 on Friday.

Park said at a news meeting on Friday, “Unfortunately, the Department of Building as well as Safety issued a demolition warrant before my colleagues and myself could fully step in and solve this problem.”

Helena Dr. Has Put In For A Permission To Tear Down A Building:

Marilyn Monroe’s old home in Los Angeles, where she turned up dead 61 years ago, faces its own sad end. The present owners of the A few Like It Hot star’s house at 12305 Fifth Helena Dr. have applied for a permit to tear it down, as reported by the source.

This week, the Los Angeles Department of Building as well as Safety gave the go-ahead for the “plan check” step. This is when the city looks at the new architecture plans for the lot that the owner has made.

Even though repairs and demolitions happen all the time, the fact that this building is about to be torn down is surprising because of its place in pop culture history.

Monroe Bought This House, Which Was Built In 1929, In February 1962:

See, Monroe bought this house, which was built in 1929, in February 1962. Many sources say this was the only house she ever owned. People say that she got the house after her therapist told her to settle down.

Monroe may have done this to try to make her life better, but six months later, she overdosed on barbiturates and died in the house.

The letter says, “According to the Cultural Heritage Ordinance, this action immediately puts a temporary hold on all building permits while the Cultural Heritage Commission and City Council look into the matter.”

The House Won’t Be Torn Down Until The City’s Office Of Historic Resources Studies And Analyzes It:

It also says that the land can’t be “demolished, changed a lot, or taken away.” Park says that the house won’t be torn down until the city’s Office of Historic Resources does a study and analysis of it.

Local history buffs as well as Monroe fans were upset to hear that the house was going to be torn down. Park said that hundreds of people called her office and asked her to stop the planned removal.

“Marilyn Monroe was a lot more than a movie star to people across the world,” Park said. “Her story, from her hard childhood in orphanages as well as foster homes to her eventual rise to a worldwide star, is an excellent illustration of what it takes to get through hard times.”

The Value Of The Land Is $8.5 Million:

Zillow says that Monroe’s house, which she bought for $77,500 within 1962, is now worth $8.5 million. We have plenty of questions, which makes sense. Why tear down this old house if you are able to market it for a lot of money?

What will happen to the land? We hope that a last-minute choice will be made to save the house and keep this part of Hollywood history from being destroyed. But time will tell, so check again for new information.