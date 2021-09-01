The former PSG captain fired at the club for hiring Sergio Ramos: “He was the same age as me last year”

Thiago Silva shot against PSG (Gettyimages)

The arrival of Sergio Ramos al PSG it aroused many emotions in the world of football; Joy in Paris, sadness in Madrid and discomfort in London. This last feeling was evidenced by the former center-back of the Parisian team Thiago Silva, who was the captain and benchmark of the team until August 2020, when the club decided not to renew his contract and let him go free al Chelsea.

After spending eight years at the club, winning more than 20 national titles, the leadership of the French team chose not to extend its bond with the player understanding that, due to his age (35 years), his time at the club had ended.

With the pass in his possession, the Brazilian ended up at Chelsea and a year later he witnessed his former team announce amidst fanfare. the brand new signing of the former captain of Real Madrid at 35 years of age.

After releasing Thiago Silva, PSG signed with Sergio Ramos

“I have nothing against Sergio Ramos, but, at the time he was offered a two-year contract, he was the same age as me last year (35). That really saddened me. I haven’t told anyone yet, but it made me very sad because I felt that I hadn’t done anything for the club, ”Silva complained in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

At that time, PSG surrendered to the defender on social media before letting him go without offering him an agreement to extend his link with them. “I think something more could have been done, because it was not eight days, it was not eight months, it was eight years of many victories and a lot of work to be able to change and bring PSG to the level where it is today ”, he considered

At the same time, the former Milan also assured that his non-continuity in Paris had nothing to do with an economic issue. He wanted to continue but they wouldn’t let him: “I was saddened not to have received anything, it’s as if I hadn’t done anything for the club … Many fans believed that I wanted to continue receiving the same amount. It has nothing to do with Chelsea or my salary. I receive less than half ”.

Silva signed for Chelsea and was champion of the Champions League (Reuters)

Despite his dissatisfaction with his departure from PSG, Thiago Silva shone in his first campaign with the Blues. The experienced defender managed to win the trophy that eluded him throughout his stay in Paris: la Champions League, by beating Manchester City in the final in the last edition. At the same time also won the European Super Cup after his team beat Villarreal.

The central, who will turn 37 next month, He won 25 titles with the Parisian team: 7 league championships, 7 French Super Cups, 6 League Cups, 5 French Cups, and he became one of the club’s historical references.

