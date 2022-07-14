The fortune that Canelo Álvarez will receive for fighting Gennady Golovkin

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is the wealthiest Mexican boxer today (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Two months after the fight between Saul Alvarez y Gennady Golovkinthe defeat of the Mexican against Dmitry Bivol still reverberates around the Canelo Teamso much so that his corner has repeatedly mentioned that the rematch will have to wait just because you already had a signed contract against the Kazakh boxer.

This has led the fans to question how much the amount that Canelo will enjoy after appearing at T-Mobile against Golovkin, one that has already been in the making for several months and that would catapult Canelo Álvarez to the first places among the best paid athletes in the year.

And it is that at the beginning of 2022, Canelo agreed to continue their business with Matchroom Boxing throughout the yearthe development company that runs Eddie Hearn and that he would have made an irrefutable offer for a minimum of two fights, which could even amount to three.

And it is that according to the journalist of ESPN, Mike CoppingerHearn’s company would have proposed $85 million dollars as a bag insured for the two fights against Bivol and Golovkin, so that next September he could be rewarded with the total of this figure, beyond the result and with those added by his sponsors.

In a basic division, this agreement means that for each fight he pocketed around USD 42 million 500 thousand dollars just for signing with Matchroom Boxing for these two fights, a number that in total could rise to $160 million if you remember the third match with Eddie Hearn.

According to the same specialist boxing correspondent, Eddie Hearn would have assured him to end 2022 with $160 million in the bag for a total of three fights, which could now be more solidly speculated with the rematch vs. Dmitry Bivol; however, this leak circulated before the defeat of Caneloso there could be some variation.

This would mean that from May until the rematch against Bivol, the Mexican boxing star would exceed his annual earnings and set a new income record, the product of a successful partnership with Eddie Hearnwho works hand in hand with the platform DAZN in the transmission of sporting events.

With these agreements, Canelo Álvarez it would be much closer to paying off the contract it signed in 2018 with the same streaming platform DAZNwho had assured him $365 million in exchange for 11 fights in five years, but ended up canceling due to differences with his promoter Oscar de la hoya y Golden Boy Promotions.

In case of being able to sign his ambitious amount of $160 million In exchange for the three fights in this 2022, in the following three years he would have already exceeded the figure guaranteed in the historic contract he signed in 2018, as long as he maintains the average income per fight.

During 2021, it is estimated that the man from Guadalajara would have filled his pockets with an average higher than $35 million by combat, product of their fights against Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders y Caleb Plant.

If the figures of his previous fights are taken into account, the new economic requirement of Eddy Reynoso y Canelo Álvarez would be above average, as they would expect to earn around $53 million per fight during 2022.

This could be the most lucrative year in the professional career of the man from Guadalajara, because in no case are the sponsorships that each one gets into the ring counted, much less his income from the non-sports businesses that he has managed to build.

