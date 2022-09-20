The founder of a Russian opposition project denounced that a Putin agent wanted to assassinate him in France

Vladimir Osechkin

The founder of the Gulagu.net project, Vladimir Osechkinexiled in France since 2015 due to his allegations of abuse in the Russian prison services, claimed to have been the victim of an assassination attempt, from which he escaped unharmed thanks to the journalist from the investigative platform Bellingcat Christo Grozev.

“I had not told him before, but he played a very important role (…) He saved my life. Your information and information from your source helped me and those concerned with my safety to prevent my murder”, he declared in an interview with the Ukrainian journalist Yulia Latinina, published on YouTube.

According to Osechkin, who avoided giving further details so as not to hinder the investigations, The person responsible for preparing the attack was “a person closely linked to the FSB (former KGB) and organized crime, who traveled to the French city of Biarritz from Russia.

After being informed of the possible attack, the Russian opponent disappeared with his family for two days, and when he reappeared they tried to assassinate him.

“I was taking the dishes to the living room to give them to the children, and with my peripheral vision I noticed a red dot on the terrace’s handrail, which was moving in my direction,” he said.

Osechkin indicated that thanks to the special training that family members had undergone, they all managed to get to safety.

“They didn’t hit me, the shots were in my direction”, he said, noting that he was saved thanks to “the murderer’s mistakes” and the speed of his reaction.

The Russian Opponent He did not give a precise date of when the attack would have been.

The Gulagu portal stood out for the publication of videos, documents and photos that proved systematic abuses in various prisons in the Russian region of Saratov, a fact that led to investigations, dismissals and criminal proceedings against officials of these prisons.

Saratov prison is the focus of multiple complaints of harassment against prisoners (Reuters)

The Russian prison system is constantly criticized for the poor conditions in which inmates are held and the periodic violations of their rights.

According to the Ombudsman, Tatiana Moskalkova, her office annually receives thousands of complaints from prisoners about abuse, overcrowding and inadequate medical treatment.

The most notorious case has been that of the torture in Yaroslavl prison, some 300 kilometers from Moscow, where a video showed prison officials savagely beating several inmates.

The number of prisoners in Russia has been reduced in recent years to half a million, although Russian and international human rights organizations denounce that the Russian prison system still retains vestiges of the Soviet gulag.

