The four mansions Lionel Messi could move to: the requirements that his new home in France must meet

One of these four mansions will be the new home of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi He has not been a soccer player for a week París Saint-Germain (PSG) and it has already revolutionized France. After a glorious stage in Barcelona, ​​the Argentine will seek in the French team to repeat something of what he showed in Catalonia and that is why the fans cling to his left foot to be able to win for the first time in their history the Champions League. In the midst of the uproar, the footballer’s family is still adapting to the change of life and in the coming days he will have to choose what his next home will be.

For the moment, El Rosario, his wife and their three children have settled in the five star hotel Le Royal Monceau, an establishment that is located at 37 Avenue Hoche and was renovated by the famous designer Philippe Starck. It is approximately 15 minutes by car from the Princes Park, the stage that will have as a new great attraction to the flea and where soccer players such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappé Y Angel Di Maria, among other stars. But this is temporary.

Through the Family Care program the PSG is helping the clan Messi You find a new home to live in for the next two years (or maybe three) period during which the striker will defend the club’s colors. Thus, a group of specialists has been in charge of selecting the addresses that best suit the goals of the scorer and his family, for which they have presented four options.

Antonin Thomas, Head of Rentals Daniel-Féaurevealed to the portal The Parisian that your real estate agency was contacted by the PSG and leaked the requirements imposed by the Rosario footballer. “They want the same as in Barcelona, a contemporary house with a very clean style, without any work to do, with an exterior and swimming pool. A swimming pool is difficult to find in the Parisian market ”, he pointed out, while explaining that the situation can be complex because many owners seek to sell their properties and not rent them.

In addition, he clarified that the requests of the Messi family are understandable since they not only have three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, but also with Hulk, a Dogue de Bordeaux that weighs no less than 60 kilos and therefore needs enough space to be happy.

One of the mansions that Messi could choose is located in Neuilly-sur-Seine (Real Estate Daniel Féau)

To choose the right place, the specialists have first selected areas that fit the player’s needs and the one that seems the most suitable is Neuilly-sur-Seine, located in the department of Altos del Seine in the metropolitan area of ​​Paris. As detailed in the article published this Monday, there are the best international schools and it is also very close to the Eiffel Tower and the Parc des Princes. In turn, it has direct access to the A14 motorway, so Messi could reach the training ground in just minutes.

The mansion has 813 m2 and a garden of almost 300 m2. “On the two upper levels: six spacious suites (approximately 50 m² each). On the ground floor: fitness room, relaxation room, Turkish bath, swimming pool overlooking the garden, large guest bedroom with bathroom and private access, service apartment with independent access, two outdoor parking spaces within the grounds of the property and four outdoor seats on the private road, ”describes the agency’s site Daniel-Féau. The cost of the house is USD 29.44 million, although they want to rent it.

In addition, the home has a security service that includes armored door, alarm, video surveillance and electric gate. The windows also have triple glazing and electric shutters and the Internet comes through fiber optics.

The home has a gym (Real Estate Daniel Féau)

The pool, one of Messi’s requirements (Daniel Féau Real Estate)

Neuilly-sur-Seine is one of the most suitable neighborhoods for PSG footballers (Real Estate Daniel Féau)

The mansion has 813 m2 and a garden of almost 300 m2 (Real Estate Daniel Féau)

Also in Neuilly-sur-Seine the real estate agency Barnes presented an option to PSG that satisfies Messi’s family. “What they are looking for is discretion, calm and being out of sight”, revealed in the same article Laure de La Rivière, responsible for exceptional assets of the agency who He proposed that Leo move a 1,370 m2 mansion whose value, in case they want to buy it, is USD 23.5 million.

“At the end of a private and secure road, out of sight, an exceptional 1,294 m2 property on a 1,370 m2 landscaped plot, ready to move into, perfectly renovated with high quality materials, including a private mansion on 3 more levels basement connected by elevator, guest house and concierge apartment. ANDThis exceptional complex is completed with an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a projection room, two sports rooms, a wine cellar, a security post and a garage for 4 to 8 cars.”Describes the publication of the sale of the house.

The property covers 1,294 m2 on a 1,370 m2 landscaped plot (Barnes Real Estate)

The large garden and the location is one of the advantages of this option (Barnes Real Estate)

Here you can store up to eight vehicles (Barnes Real Estate)

The mansion has an indoor pool and spa room (Barnes Real Estate)

Barnes He also approached PSG with another option: for the Messi clan to settle in the center of Paris, more specifically in the heart of the 16th arrondissement., near the Villas La Roche and Jeanneret designed by Le Corbusier in 1924. Also with easy access to the Parc des Princes and the highways leading to the PSG training ground, this area was chosen by players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Thaigo Silva.

A) Yes offered one of the mansions for rent, whose land is 1,450 m2 and the sale value exceeds USD 30.5 million. “Each room opens directly to the garden or to one of the seven magnificent landscaped terraces. The plan is oval in shape, a soft and precious shape that differs from traditional constructions. The dining room and the studios each with their terraces and the master suite (with dressing room) are successively divided from top to bottom. A wonderful living room extends across the large ellipse. The master study occupies the entire small curve of the building. These two areas have a full view of the garden, ”the agency describes on its site.

“On the garden level, there is an indoor pool with a relaxation area and a spa room. Independent study, utility room, large kitchen and laundry room open to the patio between the two levels of the house. The living room on the second floor has a splendid high ceiling with windows looking out onto the garden and patio. The third level houses two bedrooms, one of which is a master suite with its terrace. The fourth floor consists of an independent apartment, a real attic with its own terraces. Finally, a rooftop terrace on the top floor offers a magnificent view over the garden and all of Paris ”, highlights the publication.

The design of this mansion is different from the rest (Barnes Real Estate)

Large environments are an advantage for families with many children (Barnes Real Estate)

The garden is another requirement of the Messi family (Barnes Real Estate)

The land is 1,450 m2 and the sale value exceeds USD 30.5 million (Barnes Real Estate)

This house is located in the 16th district of Paris (Real Estate Barnes)

Finally, the real estate agency Sotheby’s He presented a different option, far from the center and chaos of Paris. To the northeast of the center of the capital of France, a modern and family house built in 2010 with access to the River Seine is available.

“In the house, you would have 500 square meters of living space to enjoy. A 1,564-square-meter garden and a 250-square-meter terrace add to the beautiful surroundings, ”the company notes,“ Six rooms are included in the house. In addition, it comes with a kitchen, a bathroom, four shower rooms, and six separate toilets. Exposure to the south is a great advantage, as it provides ideal lighting throughout the day ”.

The facilities include a cellar, gym, pool with removable floor, a movie theater and parking for four vehicles. The truth is that this home is quite far from the center in a location more similar to the one the family used to have in Barcelona. However, to get to the future children’s school or the PSG training center Messi and Antonela would have to go a long way.

The sale value of this property does not reach USD 10 million (Sotheby’s)

While the outdoors sounds tempting, the location isn’t the best (Sotheby’s)

The indoor pool to be used in winter (Sotheby’s)

The spacious terrace offers a luxurious view (Sotheby’s)

This mansion was built in 2010 (Sotheby’s)

The house has a large living room (Sotheby’s)

This could be the new kitchen of Messi’s family (Sotheby’s)

The PSG has worked tirelessly to put these four options together and the site The Parisien revealed that one of the homes they discarded was the one that used to belong to the French singer and songwriter Johnny Hallyday, who died in 2017. As revealed by the French, that mansion needed too many repairs.

