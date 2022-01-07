The four Mexicans who have played for Celta de Vigo

Orbelin Pineda spent three seasons with Cruz Azul and was champion. (Photo: twitter / @ orbelin90)

The contract of Orbelín Pineda with Blue Cross It ended in December 2021. Because of this, the player was free to sign with the club that he wanted up to six months in advance. What started as a rumor is now a reality and the Mexican player became a new footballer of the Celta Vigo, in The League from Spain.

In this way, their 25 years Old, the Mexican player from Coyuca, Guerrero, will embark on a new chapter in his professional career and will make his debut in European soccer. Pineda arrives as a free agent at the Spanish club and will play alongside his compatriot Nestor Araujo, who works in defense.

Counting the ex of Cruz Azul, now There are four Mexican footballers who have defended the Celta de Vigo shield, being one of the European clubs that has hosted the largest number of Aztec players in its ranks.

The first of them did it during the decade of the 40. It is about Jose Luis Borbolla. The player made his debut in Mexico with the now-defunct team Austria, later played with the equally extinct Spain Y Mars. He emigrated to the European circuit with Deportivo La Coruña. His good performance led him to be part of the Real Madrid in 1945. A year later, he tried out with Celta, a team with which he only played 11 games and scored three goals.

Nestor Araujo arrived at Celta de Vigo in 2018 and continues to this day. (Photo: REUTERS / Albert Gea)

For another Mexican to put on the Celta uniform, more than sixty years had to pass. This was the case with Carlos candle. Although the forward was signed by Arsenal after his performance in the U17 World Cup from 2005, this was loaned to Celta de Vigo so that he could have his first minutes on the old continent. Due to his youth, Vela was not registered with the first team, but he did play several friendly matches with the Spanish club. Later, it would continue on loan in the Salamanca and in the Osasuna, teams with which he did play officially.

More recently there is the case of Nestor Araujo. It could also be said that it is the case of the Aztec player with the greatest continuity within the Spanish club. The defender came to the Vigo team in the 2018 season and quickly established himself with a starting position in the last defense of the field. In fact, that first season was the highest scorer in Araujo’s career, scoring three times.

After four seasons with the Spanish team, at 30 years of age, Nestor remains a benchmark in the club’s defense. Unfortunately for him, the player has not yet been able to lift a title with Celta de Vigo.

Carlos Vela played his first games in Europe with Celta de Vigo. (Photo: Instagram / lafc)

Now Orbelín Pineda joins the list. A player with different conditions than those previously mentioned, since he works in the midfield, but he can also do it behind the forwards and even thrown to one of the bands.

Pineda leaves Mexico with palm groves that few have achieved. He first became an idol with Chivas de Guadalajara Y managed to lift the league title in 2017, like the MX Cup in the same year (as a bonus, a Super Copa MX in 2016). Later he signed with Blue Cross and it was essential for the team to end its losing streak and to lift its ninth league title in 2021. Additionally, he won a Super Cup MX and a Champion of Champions with La Maquina.

The player has already traveled to Spain and will soon undergo medical examinations to make his signing for Celta de Vigo official.

