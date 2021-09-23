The four rules of Jorge Campos to be successful in football and in life

Jorge Campos told his four keys to success (Photo: ALLSPORT / David Leah)

One of the great goalkeepers in the history of Mexican soccer is about Jorge Campos Navarrete; With a peculiar style of dress, a short stature for his position and his ability as a striker are just some of the characteristics that led him to be recognized internationally and qualify as one of the best goalkeepers of the 90s.

Jorge Campos has awards for Best Goalkeeper of Liga MX, from the 1990 to 1995 seasons, he also has an award in the Hall of Fame and was also considered in the top 10 of the best goalkeepers in the world in charge of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Although The inmortal He retired in 2004, his figure is still present in Mexican soccer. Recently, Campos revealed some of the keys that led him to become one of the most successful players in the nineties in Mexican soccer.

Jorge Campos has recognized the Best Goalkeeper of the MX League, from the 1990 to 1995 seasons (Photo: Twitter / @ HEstadodeMex)

In an interview with the employer Arturo Elías Ayub for your YouTube channel, El Brody He told the four rules that led him to establish himself as the historical archer that he is today and that also applied the keys to his success to his personal life.

Arturo Elías has a section called Learning to learn And in April 2020 he invited Jorge Campos to reveal his formula for success. The former goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team began by telling that they were four key points that led him to be the figure he is today and that are rules for any personal scope.

The first one is the discipline, since he argued that without it the desired objectives cannot be achieved, in his case, the organization to fulfill his sports commitments led him to be a figure in Pumas and in different teams.

Jorge Campos explained that discipline led him to be a great striker and goalkeeper (Photo: Twitter / @ futleaguepress)

“To become successful or something in life, the most important thing is discipline, to have a lot of discipline. In my thing it was sports discipline “

The second rule is passion, as he argued that it was the main guideline of Jorge Campos, since without it he would not have achieved the recognitions and championships. Linked to it is the enthusiasm, which would be the third basis of your success.

The native of Acapulco said that in soccer there are different cases where athletes do not transcend because they lack passion for their work or do not find the enthusiasm to move forward to stand out, consequently they stop growing soccer.

Currently Jorge Campos is one of the recognized commentators of the Ajusco television station (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“Have passion, that is very important. Passion and enthusiasm that you can give to your work. I think that if you don’t have these qualities, it is very difficult for you to be someone, because in football there are many who have qualities, talent and everything but they don’t come because they don’t have passion, they don’t have discipline, “he added. El Brody.

Finally, the fourth rule is about the I respect, a value that for Jorge Campos is elementary in a life or professional project. He shared that in the new generations respect has been lost and they are negative to receive constructive criticism. The former Pumas striker did not forget that he respect for the family, job and companions are important to grow as a person.

Jorge Campos affirmed that passion and enthusiasm are essential to succeed (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“The most important thing, respect. Lately he has been losing himself to the elderly, they do not like to be told about anything to the young. When you have that respect for your family, work and all the people around you who give you advice, you grow as a person ”.

Currently Jorge Campos is one of the recognized commentators of the Ajusco television station and together with Martinoli and Luis García he managed to create a second stage in his professional career.

KEEP READING:

“It was symbolic”: Jaime Bonilla defended himself against the accusations of the medalist Aremi Fuentes

Christian Martinoli and the incredible first team he narrated as a professional

Why the Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight could be postponed