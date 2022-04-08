The four shocking goals of Francesco Totti in a soccer game 8 that became viral

The Italian icon showed all his quality with four goals

Talent is ageless for some former soccer players who decided to hang up their boots but continue to practice the sport they love as an amateur. Francesco Totti once again showed all his talent at 45 years of age, dominating the midfield of his football team and scoring four goals that the tournament broadcast captured. The former captain of the Roma militates in the Football League 8with his team, the ‘Totti Sporting Club’.

the idol of Giallorossi scored a four and was in good company thanks to a double of Davide Moscardelli. But beyond the proper names that generate fear in opponents, Totti’s situation was not going well. His team, in fact, lost by four goals with a convincing result of 1-5. His four runs, however, allowed him and his teammates to recover the vast difference. With a mid-distance demonstration, Francesco overcame the goalkeeper’s resistance on multiple occasions with impressive shots.

After the team he defends ran from behind throughout the match, the final result was 6-6 and both teams shared points. The incredible equality between Totti Sporting Club Y St. Paul was documented by the cameras present on the synthetic pitches. If there is something that was clear, it is that the former Roma midfielder continues to dazzle locals and strangers even at 45 years old. His performance quickly went viral on social media and generated a great feeling of nostalgia for the fans of the club in which he played 786 times.

Francesco is already champion of the Lega Calcio 8 tournament

In mid-2020, Totti also made headlines for participating in another amateur soccer tournament. Lega 8 emulates the Italian Calcio and recognized footballers already far from professional activity participate in it. On that occasion, Captain he scored a spectacular free kick to give his team the title and generate the euphoria of the rest of his teammates. Francesco executed a powerful shot that managed to deflect into a player from Lazio, the rival team, and that served to disorient the goalkeeper, who could do nothing.

Currently, the Roma icon is distanced from the functions of the club he loves. After the conflict he had in 2019, he assured that He will “never” return to Roma as long as the American owners are there, but it did not close the door to a return in the future if there is a change and a serious project. For now, keep going to Olympic Stadium as a hobbyist

KEEP READING:

Leandro Paredes underwent surgery in Paris and will not play for two months: will he reach the final against Italy?

Short circuit between two Manchester United legends: Ronaldo responded to Rooney’s criticism with a strange message

The lapidary phrase of the Chelsea coach after the loss against Real Madrid for the quarterfinals of the Champions League