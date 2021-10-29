The four surprises on Brazil’s list to face Argentina in the Qualifiers

In the image, players from Brazil. EFE / Sebastiao Moreira / Archive



Ahead of the double South American Qualifying Date that will take place in November, Tite announced the squad list with several surprises. There will be a total of four, counting three absences and a name that will return after a long time: Philippe Coutinho, with return to the ring in Barcelona of Spain. The Verdeamarelha he will receive Colombia on Thursday 11/11 and visit Argentina on Tuesday 11/16 in San Juan.

The return of the Barça winger will be after a year of absences. His last participation had been in the away victory against Peru by Qualifiers in October 2020. The Brazilian coach hinted that he did not summon Flamengo and Palmeiras players due to the proximity of the Copa Libertadores final (it will be on 11/27 in Montevideo ) and, in theory, Coutinho occupied the square of Everton Ribeiro. The same fate ran for Gabriel Barbosa, aka Gabigol, who had just added minutes against Colombia and Uruguay, a match in which he scored a goal.

There were two other absences that drew attention: Richarlison (Everton) and Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid). About the striker who had several clashes with the Argentines, Tite said: “He is one of the athletes who are important and who for the moment you choose for these games. These are not the times of a Copa América, you have time to prepare. He had a knee injury and was off the court for 40 days. He returned to training with the group and his minutes are still few. This is another factor that makes us believe that he needs a little more playing time to improve his physical condition ”.

Tite presented the squad list to play against Colombia and Argentina (REUTERS / Sergio Moraes)

Regarding the attacker merengueHe noted: “He is a great player, with impressive growth potential, at a great moment at his club. Compete with aggressive forwards. The performances and opportunity are for Raphinha and Antony, it is an important moment for the calls, with all due respect for this loyal competition that we seek ”.

“As we achieve results and qualification for the World Cup is close, we have opportunities to test a series of players that we did not have in previous stages. And also tactical variations. This moment allows you to make mistakes, “said the 60-year-old strategist. On the classic against Argentina, he analyzed: “Historically, playing a game of this magnitude carries a great weight. We have two important games with two teams of the highest level. The good performance and a good result against Colombia will give us a good preparation to face Argentina ”.

THE BRAZIL LIST

Archers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Gabriel Chapecó (Gremio)

Side: Danilo (Juventus), Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Alex Sandro (Juventus) y Renan Lodi (Atlético Madrid)

Zagueros: Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Lucas Paquetá (Olympique de Lyon) and Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Forwards: Antony (Ajax), Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesús (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid) and Raphinha (Leeds United)

