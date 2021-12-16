The frame of Workforce Captain Varun Singh used to be delivered to Bhopal, CM paid Rs 1 crore. introduced to offer

Bhopal: Air Pressure martyrs in helicopter crash close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu (IAF)Ok Workforce Captain Varun Singh (Workforce Captain Varun Singh) lifeless frame of (Workforce Captain Varun Singh`s Mortal stays) Bhopal on Thursday ( Bhopal) has been introduced. Leader Minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP CM) Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) Helicopter close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu helicopter crash) An honor fund of 1 crore rupees has been introduced to the circle of relatives of Air Pressure’s Shahdi Workforce Captain Varun Singh, who used to be martyred within the coincidence. Consistent with assets, the remaining rites of martyr Workforce Captain Varun Singh might be carried out the next day, Friday, December 17, round 1 pm.Additionally Learn – After the dying of Common Bipin Rawat, there is not any CDS at this time, the previous machine is applied once more, Common Naravane turns into the chairman

A member of the circle of relatives might be given a spot in govt carrier and the state govt will do the paintings of providing a Samman Nidhi of 1 crore rupees: Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) December 16, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned that any member of the circle of relatives might be given position in govt carrier and the state govt will do the paintings of providing a Samman Nidhi of 1 crore rupees. The Leader Minister mentioned that Singh’s remaining rites could be carried out in Bhopal with complete state and armed forces honors. Additionally Learn – Workforce Captain Varun Singh, the one survivor of CDS Common Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crash, additionally died

CM Chouhan tweeted, “Paying homage on the ft of the son of Mom Bharati, an emblem of bravery, a courageous soldier, respected Varun Singh ji. His remaining rites might be carried out with complete state and armed forces honours. He mentioned, “With a purpose to stay the reminiscence of respected Varun Singh ji intact, his statue might be established and the establishment might be named after him.

Leader Minister Chouhan mentioned that his circle of relatives might be given a Samman Nidhi of 1 crore rupees and a central authority activity might be given to the circle of relatives member. Salutations on the ft of the immortal martyr.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned, on behalf of 8.5 crore folks of Madhya Pradesh, I pay homage on the ft of Workforce Captain Varun Singh. We stand with the circle of relatives, to keep their reminiscences, after consulting the circle of relatives, paintings might be carried out to call an establishment and put a statue of their title.

Air Pressure Workforce Captain Varun Singh, who used to be seriously injured in a helicopter crash close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, died on Wednesday morning at an army sanatorium in Bengaluru. Leader of Protection Body of workers (CDS) Common Bipin Rawat, his spouse and 11 different military staff misplaced their lives on this coincidence on December 8.

The frame of Workforce Captain Varun Singh used to be introduced from Air Pressure Station Yelahanka to Rajbhoj Airport in Bhopal via an Air Pressure airplane on Thursday, from the place his frame used to be taken to his father’s area close to the airport to Interior Courtroom, Solar Town. He mentioned that once this, to pay tribute, the frame used to be taken for remaining rites between 3.30 pm and four.30 pm in a park adjoining to the Interior Courtroom development, the place members of the family, family and family members in addition to Others presented floral tributes. Consistent with assets, his remaining rites might be carried out on December 17 at round 1 pm.