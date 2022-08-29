The frantic and intense shooter Gungrave GORE dates its launch with a bloody trailer

The video introduces us to the characters that will accompany us in this crazy adventure full of bullets.

We will always have shooters on the market but if they give us one fresh, bloody and intense formula, you already have the requirements for us to keep an eye on you. As good news, Iggymob has released a trailer for the wildest of Gungrave GORE introducing the characters Next to the release date final title.

Gungrave GORE will hit the market on November 22Gungrave GORE will hit the market next November 22th after announcing its release date in a video uploaded to its YouTube channel. The trailer introduces us to the 4 characters that will accompany us and annihilate anyone who crosses our path based on bullets and a lot of frenzy.

Advance booking is now available of this title. If you do, you’ll receive exclusive content like becoming the Grim Reaper to “mow down your enemies in style with the ‘Death Ronin Grave,’ designed by Nakamura.” Gungrave GORE is the definitive resurrection of the Gungrave franchise For veteran gunslingers and Gungrave fans,

The title developed by Iggymob will hit the market on November 22, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X and PC. Previously, its launch window had already been set for autumn 2022. duration estimate of the title will be around 12 hours in a story mode that will embark us on “a journey of revenge, love and loyalty that will surprise veterans and new players from the saga”.

