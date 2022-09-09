The free shooter Gundam Evolution dates its launch on PC, although we have to wait for more on consoles

Bandai Namco releases it in Europe this September 22 on PC and December 1 on PlayStation and Xbox.

Fans of hero shooters have an appointment this year with Gundam Evolution, a new free-to-play shooting video game that will arrive very soon in Europe from the hand of Bandai Namco after being initially confirmed for Japan. Of course, the date is well marked, because the case of PC is different from that of desktop consoles.

Releases September 22 on SteamThe PC release will not be long in coming, as it will be available on Steam from September 22 in our territory. In the case of the console versions, which include PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, it will be necessary to wait a little longer, specifically until the December 1st of this same year.

The title is free to play, so everyone can download it and try its frenetic action without any additional cost. To convince the players, Bandai Namco has shared a couple of videos of the game that you can see in this same news, making it clear that there will be content corresponding to season 1.

Gundam Evolution is a free first-person shooter that offers us to pilot the ‘mobile suits’ from the Gundam anime and fight in 6 vs. 6 online battles. With up to three different game modes, each character has unique characteristics that allow cooperation with the rest of the team, although at the moment the confirmed ones are the following:

RMS-108 Marasai (UC)



GN-001 Gundam Exia



RGM-79 GM



RX-75 Guntank



WD-M01 Turn A Gundam



ZGMF-XX09T DOM Trooper



NRX-044 Asshimar



RGM-79SP GM Sniper II



MSA-005 Methuss



MSN-04 Sazabi



AWS-G-08 Gundam Barbatos



MS-06 Zaku II (Ranged)



RX-78-2 Gundam



RX-80PR Pale Rider



Just after the launch of Gundam Evolution on PC in Europe will be the premiere of another more renowned title with which it has been compared. We are talking about Overwatch 2, the hero shooter of Blizzard which will land on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch on October 4, although the merger of accounts with the original has already begun.

