The French authorities denounced fraud for thousands of false tickets in the Champions League final

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed due to security problems

The scenes of chaos from before the finale of the Champions League won by Real Madrid this Saturday against Liverpool, whose start was delayed more than half an hour this Saturday in Paris, was caused by thousands of spectators with false tickets, UEFA explained in a statement.

“As the start of the match approached, the surroundings (to enter the Stade de France) on the side of the stands reserved for Liverpool were blocked by thousands of viewers who bought fake tickets and they did not work”, maintained the European body in its text. “That created a backlog of spectators trying to get into the stadium and as a result kick-off had to be delayed 35 minutes to allow a maximum of spectators with valid tickets to enter the stadium.”

However, in the last few hours the French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanindenounced a “massive fraud, false ticket industry” for the final of the international tournament. “A massive, industrial and organized false ticket fraud has been confirmed“, what “was the main cause of the delay of the match”, the official said at a press conference after a meeting with political, police and sports officials.

It should be remembered that a total of 105 people were arrested and 39 taken into police custody for the incidents that occurred in the duel between the Spanish and British in the French capital.

Many young fans tried jump over stadium fences to try to break in. This led to brief clashes with security forces who repelled the intruders, sometimes using tear gas. An undetermined number of spectators who did have tickets were unable to enter the stadium until the end of the first half.

The police prefecture of Paris indicated in a statement that before the match “numerous fans without tickets for the match or provided with false tickets had disturbed access to the Stade de France, in the outer security perimeter ”.

At that moment, Gerald Darmanin pointed out in a tweet the attitude “of thousands of British fans without tickets or with counterfeit tickets who forced tickets” of the capital stadium. The message was accompanied by a photo in which he appeared Darmanin and the Minister of Sports in front of a computer from the security of the Stade de France. And a source close to the government alleged that the problem came from those “thousands of fake tickets” that created the queues at the gates of the stadium.

As far as the attitude of the fans is concerned, the police prefecture of Paris revealed that the evacuation of the two fan zonesfor supporters of Liverpool in the east of Paris and for those of the Real Madrid in St Denisit developed “no major incidents“, Evoking to”a good physiognomy” general in these concentrations.

A secure perimeter with giant screens, drinks and shows was organized by the prefecture in Vincennes course, the east of Paristo welcome those close to 40,000 fans Reds no entry. Despite the defeat, the evacuation of this high-risk perimeter proceeded without incident.

According to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office, about twenty people were taken into custody for violence and robbery on public roads in the surroundings of the fan zones. one of these people could have tried to sell counterfeit tickets for the match.

Total, 238 people were treated by the different emergency services for different reasons such as discomfort associated with drunkenness, small accidents or intoxication after inhaling tear gas, among others.

