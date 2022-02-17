The French press gave Lionel Messi a 3 after PSG’s win against Real Madrid and criticized him: “It’s sad to see him like this”

Messi missed a penalty 61 minutes into the game (Reuters)

The duel between PSG and the Real Madrid for the departure of Champions League Round of 16 raised many expectations around the world. There were many seasonings that made this match one of the most promising of the knockout stage, the main one being the reunion of Lionel Messi with his eternal former rival.

The outcome was not what was expected. The You meringues They went out to defend themselves but the Argentine star he did not star in one of his best matcheseven missed a penalty in the 61st minute. However, the opinions of the French journalists were critical and even in some points excessive.

Taking the penalty as a point of reference, and making a striking analysis of his game during the 90 minutes, the French press did not hide their discomfort and punished the Argentine with the lowest score of the Parisian team. The prestigious newspaper The Team sentenced his performance with a 3: a “bad game”.

According to the French press, Messi was the worst of PSG (Reuters)

“Was it your worst performance in a Champions League knockout stage in a decade?”the newspaper asked his followers, in addition to describing what they saw in the field: “Just two standout appearances: that deep ball for Mbappe early on and a lovely cross in the second half.”. “But its performance was largely slow and imprecise and it failed to design spaces in the central areas nor did it work well with Verratti. He also missed the penalty”, he analyzed. The Team.

The criticism did not end there. The French newspaper chose to continue targeting the latest Ballon d’Or winner in another report: “There is something sad about seeing him like this. In the first half, in an almost midfield position, the Argentinian was good but narrowly failed. In the one-on-one he suffered the athletic impact”. “His second period improved, but he weighs down his record with failed or blocked attempts, in addition to his missed penalty. This Messi is worrying”sentenced.

The Parisian, the other renowned newspaper in the country, also chose to give it a similar score: 3.5. His penalty attempt, too soft on the right, was stopped by Courtois (62nd). Apart from this bug, the Argentine signed a medium level except for a pass over the defense for Mbappé (18th), a shot on goal (53rd), without danger and a free kick (75th).

At the same time that it argued its score, the Gallic newspaper praised the figure of Kylian Mbappé, to whom he gave an 8; the tallest along with Marco Verratti.

Just like what happened in the last game against Rennes, the French striker appeared in the final minutes to give his team the victory. This time with a play down the right wing in which he eluded Carvajal and Militao to put the ball next to Tibauth Courtois’ far post.

The Argentine star will have the opportunity to win over the analysts of the newspaper in question with a good performance in the games that lie ahead. While PSG will face Nantes, Saint Etienne and Nice in the league, On March 9, they will face Real Madrid again at the Santiago Bernabéu.

