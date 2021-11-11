The French press revealed what the relationship between Sergio Ramos and Messi is like at PSG: “10 years of classics are not erased just like that”

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi at the presentation of PSG’s reinforcements for this season (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

While Lionel Messi tries to put an end to the discomfort in his left knee to be able to play for Argentina the double date of the South American Qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil, Sergio Ramos faces the last part of his physical set-up to have the long-awaited debut at PSG. This seems to be the only point in common that today two of the stars of the French team have.

Is that this wednesday an article of The team It had an impact on all parts of the world. In the same leaked how is the relationship at Paris Saint-Germain between the former emblem of Barcelona and the former leader of Real Madrid. “We do not erase 10 years of Classics just like nothing.”

The prestigious French newspaper published details of the daily dealings between two of its stars, which in the past They were great rivals and that in the last transfer market they were transformed into reinforcements luxury of the French set.

As indicated The team, Sergio Ramos maintains a great relationship with the entire squad of the PSG. They highlight their “charisma” as a fact positive inside the locker room, despite the fact that the Spanish defender is still unable to make his debut officially in the team led by Mauricio Pochettino.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos had several crosses on the playing fields when they defended the colors of Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively (Photo by CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP)

Punctually about the deal with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, the French site remarks that it is cordial between both, although they do not appear like great friends. The latter attributes it to the great rivalry that they started in their stages as referents of the two most important clubs in Spain.

“The veteran defender exchanges relationships with his teammates without distinction. His relationship with the former blue Leo Messi is cordial, but ‘we did not erase ten years of Clásicos from scratch’, affirms an internal source from the Parisian dressing room “, underlined The team.

What’s more, highlights the mentality and strength of the Spanish defender world champion in 2010 to overcome relapses due to his soleus injury, which prevented him from making his debut at PSG. The same media reported that Nasser Al Khelaïfi, the top leader of PSG, is upset by the inactivity of the central defender and that he is closely following his evolution. In total, the defender missed all 13 games in Ligue 1 and all four in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, according to The Parisian, in the coming days Sergio Ramos will intensify training and at the end of November he could have his presentation in an official game, so his presence against Nantes on the 20th of this month seems ruled out.

For a decade, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos starred in tough battles on the playing fields and face-to-face crosses in important definitions between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Nevertheless, in Paris Saint-Germain they hope they can join soon and join a team full of stars and with a maximum objective that is to obtain the first Champions League in its history.

