The French press was cruel to Messi: they baptized him “the intermittent” and criticized his performance at PSG

The dream trident that PSG formed with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé y Lionel Messi took the field for the second time in a row. This time in the Parc des Princes, unlike the previous match against Bruges in Belgium, the reception was spectacular, although unfortunately it was not reflected on the field of play.

Despite the victory over the hour by 2-1 against Lyon, the French press was very critical of the performance that the star trio showed, first joined by the galactic room. Ángel Di María was also there from the start.

Mauricio Pochettino is going through one of the most complex moments of his coaching career, as he is practically forced to find a way to make all his figures coexist within a balanced scheme both in attack and defense.

Le Parisien classified Messi as “Intermittent”

“Lionel Messi, the flasher.” This is how the French newspaper cataloged The Parisian the Argentine star after his performance during the 75 minutes he was on the court, before being replaced by defender Hakimi.

In the analysis made by the medium in question on The flea, and after watching his first three presentations, he felt that your stay in Paris “will be more complicated than expected”. They also made reference to his years of glory where he stood out for his speed and sentenced his chronicle with a decisive phrase: “Messi is withering away. Head lower and lower, walk and no longer weigh in the game.

The sports newspaper The team, for his part, he chose to do an analysis of the whole, with Mauricio Pochettino as the main target: “He is looking for the right formula to align his stars, ensuring a defensive balance.”

After what was seen in Belgium, during the first date of the Champions League, where the MNM occupied the entire offensive zone with a 4-3-3, this time the Argentine coach “He tried to deliver a daring blow by adding a fourth offensive element” with the incorporation of Ángel Di María.

L’Equipe made an analysis of the trident of PSG

After the 1-1 draw, Pochettino chose to align a 4-2-3-1 to present a totally offensive team with the “fantastic four” on the court. However, the sports newspaper understood that, “the attackers lacked smooth, elaborate or intuitive movements. This team does not (yet) have the creativity to match their individualities ”.

Although there were some brief passages of good combinations between the former Barcelona and the French striker or Neymar (with luxurious plays between studs and walls), “Mbappé and Messi stayed up 95% of the time”, detailed The team, alluding to the imbalance that occurred when defending.

Every time the ball passed the middle of the court forward, you could smell a dangerous situation for the locals, however, when it was the other way around, Lyon knew how to find the spaces to generate problems almost easily.

“Paris tied from the penalty spot (1-1, 63 ′) and snatched the victory (from the rival) with a Mbappé center at the head of Icardi (2-1, 90 ′ + 4 ′), a former Fantastic Four. Pochettino still has work to do to find his perfect team. “, he sentenced.

