The French State updates its catalog of recommended free software. Audacity, one of those that ‘fall’ off the list

The French government has been publishing an official list of recommended free software every year for 9 years now. The list is drawn up by the Interministerial Digital Directorate (Dinum) of the French national administration, although it does so in collaboration with a growing community of public officials committed to free software.





Said catalog is available on a web portal with a search engine included, but, in addition, every time it is updated (it was done earlier this month)Dinum publishes an official list in PDF (generated with LaTeX, not scanned)… and, as of this year, in the open formats Markdown and Org-Mode (an annotation format of the free Emacs tool).

A small step for the SILL (interministerial base for #FreeSoftware), a big step for the administration: the list of recommended software is again published in PDF: https://t.co/awbnFAOvKH … et a Markdown https://t.co/7EBfQeGRod et Org mode https://t.co/SUScpXTCD5. pic.twitter.com/2XJmHImwiv — code.gouv.fr (@codegouvfr) August 4, 2022

For a software to be referenced in the Sill, it must meet 3 criteria:

Your source code must be published with one of the free licenses authorized by Dinum (GPL, LPGL, Apache, MIT, BSD, Public Domain, etc.). The software must have been installed by the IT department of a French public institution or by an official at his work station. That some official assume the task of becoming a “reference” of that package specific software, thus committing to keep the information about it up to date and answer the questions of other public employees.

294 programs in total. Audacity, expelled

Currently, the list consists of 294 free programs of all kinds (applications, browser extensions, Linux distributions, content managers, etc.), arranged only alphabeticallynot thematic.

However, we are going to group them in this last way to offer a small example of the kind of software that the list contemplates:

Distributions: Debian, CentOS, Raspberry Pi OS.

Office suite: LibreOffice, OnlyOffice.

Video conference: Jitsi Meet.

Image/Video : GIMP, VLC, GreenShot.

Video editing: Avidemux, Kdenlive, OpenShot, OBS Studio.

PDFs: Okular, PDFsam Basic, SumatraPDF

Version control: GitLab.

CMS: Drupal, WordPress, SPIP, Jekyll.

Web servers: Apache HTTP Server, Nginx

Projects management: ProjectOr, Projectlibre, Redmine.

Programming: VSCodium, Clojure, NodeJS, AngularJS, Yarn, Lazarus IDE/FreePascal.

File Transfer: FileSender, NextCloud.

Email: Bluemind, Mozilla Thunderbird, Zimbra.

Others: 7Zip, Scribus, Veracrypt, Blender.

The catalog also includes many unusual tools for home user equipment: data management utility, network management utility, etc.

In addition, the list of software that Dinum has published in PDF does not only compile the software packages incorporated at some point in this catalog, but also also this year’s ‘drops’: free software projects that are no longer recommendeddue to license problems (the case of MongoDB), maintenance (the case of Shinken, which has stopped receiving updates)…

…or privacy (this year’s underdog is the famous audio editing program Audacity, removed because “the company that bought it collects user data”. Also retired, albeit without citing any particular reason, is the once-popular phpBB forum CMS.