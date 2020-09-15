‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Home Comes Offers Airbnb Rental Dates

Will Smith introduced on Instagram Sunday that the home from the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” could be made accessible for lease on Airbnb.

Beginning Sept. 29, Los Angeles County residents shall be given the chance to e-book a keep on the residence in a gaggle of as much as two. The 5 accessible dates, which is able to solely value $30 in honor of the present’s 30th anniversary, are Oct. 2, Oct. 5, Oct. 8, Oct. 11 and Oct. 14.

Throughout every one-night keep, friends can have entry to the wing of the home the place Smith’s character crashed, in addition to a poolside lounge space and a eating room. The bed room features a basketball web, and there shall be turntables to spin basic songs on. Different perks embrace entry to Will’s wardrobe and a digital welcome by DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Because of COVID-19, these chosen should show residency in L.A. County and be from the identical family. The rental shall be compliant with CDC guidelines and comply with the improved cleansing protocol made by Airbnb as properly.

The Airbnb expertise is adorned with graffiti artwork and household portraits, and Philly cheesesteak shall be served.

For followers exterior of the Los Angeles space, DJ Jazzy Jeff may also provide an Airbnb On-line Expertise through which he’ll train friends some suggestions and methods for DJ’ing. Followers can request to e-book the $100 session right here, with the precise occasion happening Oct. 1.

And as half of the celebration, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to the Boys & Ladies Golf equipment of Philadelphia. See the Airbnb web page for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” home right here.