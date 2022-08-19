The Friday poem: the mourning for death and life as a refuge in “Una splinter basta” by Rodrigo Luque

Initially, the poem A splinter is enough look for ways to alchemize grief through art. Driven by a tragic event, he intends to print the mourning on the blank page so that it does not remain simply an experience that comes, passes, and dissolves with the first gale.
In that sense, the first creative impulse is an act of clinging to what is inevitably being lost. I think that drive is very similar to the drive that motivates our species. as it says Albert Camus“man is the only animal that refuses to be what he is”. We could add that the human always resists also the passage of time, that everything dissolves. It is a losing battle, however, we wage it ceaselessly: all we do in life is resist, with our teeth, time and reality.
As is natural, the duel is transformed, and goes from being the protagonist of our days to becoming a filter through which we look at the world. Mourning becomes a prism, thinner and thinner, that colors our environment in subtle ways. That is, until it finally disappears, leaving only certain traces and beautiful periodic sequels. Through said prism it is written A splinter is enough. That is, beyond the impulse, This is not a book about the state of mourning, but a book about the world observed from that state.
In those moments, such as the ones Cesar Vallejo called “the most serious moment of life”, My main interest was exploring the relationship we have with language, and how it shapes our consciousness.
From this suspicion come poems that are almost open questions, such as, for example, the poem “Pecado no so original”. There is also an exploration of madness, which has been a subject of interest for so many thinkers, and which also generates a dizzying gravitational pull in difficult moments. And from that intrigue poems are born like “The White Stripe”, which seeks to explore the limits of madness without falling headlong into it. There are many influences, some with explicit quotes and others that infiltrate without saying so, but some names that always resonate with me are Cesar Vallejo, Rumi, Holderlin, Rilke y Eros Alesi.
three millennia ago
several sages said:
‘Nothing new can happen under the sun.’
Today we see that indeed
nothing new has happened
in the background.
No conclusion found then
not even in the apparent conclusion.
No conclusion even today
long macerated the ego already
in the still time
and in the liquid truth.
I think, in part
They’ve waited long enough…
But I usually take it back
and I’m still looking
hand in hand with my lost books.
Another part of me is free
knows that the problem is that there is no problem
this part of me imitates the flower:
“The rose is without reason
it blooms because it blooms
Or also:
“A rose is a rose
a poem is a poem”
But of course, hard not to wonder
if it is the destiny of man
be like a flower
Why you read?
I do not perceive limits between the cement blocks
and the temples of wide stones
or the towns where the mud
form rooms with parallel windows
using the summer blizzards.
Exiled the illusion with a dim candle
everything has returned.
The meadows are greener for it
even at night
because the sun and the moon are together
always were and always is now.
The Achaeans whisper on my neck
the Brahmins, the Sunnis, the Mochicas
and the poet king Netzahualcóyotl;
I hear his blood rumble in our veins
and I feel it spill everlasting
in the fields appointed to fight:
he who is born never dies
es that the truth.
Also here
we must have sucked up the lime at once
on any excessive day.
also in this here
we have insulted time
to his pendulum
to his supposed guillotine of yesterday.
But before a cemetery of pendulums
we prostrate today
and the present has been made
He, who also seemed
his alleged past absence
suggesting previous things
acting
even now
now that the eyes of the dead
dazzle my pupils
now that we feel the others and ourselves
throbbing to the same sound
and living coordinated
the same ecstatic atom.
(of A splinter is enoughEditorial Piedralada, 2022)
♦ Born in Lima in 1995.
♦ Graduated with a double major in Film and Philosophy from New York University in Abu Dhabi (NYU), with honors (magna cum laude) in 2021.
♦ He has written and directed documentary short films that have been awarded at various festivals such as the Emirates Short Film Festival (best documentary award, 2018) and the Global Impact Film Festival (honorable mention of the jury, 2018). He has worked as an editor on various documentaries such as Meraya (finalist for “best experimental piece”, Prague Film Awards 2020) and La Danza de los Mirlos (opening film of the Lima Film Festival, 2022), and as editing assistant at Pacha Movies.
