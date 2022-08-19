The Friday poem: the mourning for death and life as a refuge in “Una splinter basta” by Rodrigo Luque

Peruvian writer Rodrigo Luque reads us two poems from the book “Una splinter basta”. Video: Let’s read Infobae

Initially, the poem A splinter is enough look for ways to alchemize grief through art. Driven by a tragic event, he intends to print the mourning on the blank page so that it does not remain simply an experience that comes, passes, and dissolves with the first gale.

In that sense, the first creative impulse is an act of clinging to what is inevitably being lost. I think that drive is very similar to the drive that motivates our species. as it says Albert Camus“man is the only animal that refuses to be what he is”. We could add that the human always resists also the passage of time, that everything dissolves . It is a losing battle, however, we wage it ceaselessly: all we do in life is resist, with our teeth, time and reality.

As is natural, the duel is transformed, and goes from being the protagonist of our days to becoming a filter through which we look at the world. Mourning becomes a prism, thinner and thinner, that colors our environment in subtle ways. That is, until it finally disappears, leaving only certain traces and beautiful periodic sequels. Through said prism it is written A splinter is enough. That is, beyond the impulse, This is not a book about the state of mourning, but a book about the world observed from that state.

“A chip is enough” was published by the independent publishing house Piedralada.

In those moments, such as the ones Cesar Vallejo called “the most serious moment of life”, My main interest was exploring the relationship we have with language, and how it shapes our consciousness.

From this suspicion come poems that are almost open questions, such as, for example, the poem “Pecado no so original”. There is also an exploration of madness, which has been a subject of interest for so many thinkers, and which also generates a dizzying gravitational pull in difficult moments. And from that intrigue poems are born like “The White Stripe”, which seeks to explore the limits of madness without falling headlong into it. There are many influences, some with explicit quotes and others that infiltrate without saying so, but some names that always resonate with me are Cesar Vallejo, Rumi, Holderlin, Rilke y Eros Alesi.

three millennia ago

several sages said:

‘Nothing new can happen under the sun.’

Today we see that indeed

nothing new has happened

in the background.

No conclusion found then

not even in the apparent conclusion.

No conclusion even today

long macerated the ego already

in the still time

and in the liquid truth.

I think, in part

They’ve waited long enough…

But I usually take it back

and I’m still looking

hand in hand with my lost books.

Another part of me is free

knows that the problem is that there is no problem

this part of me imitates the flower:

“The rose is without reason

it blooms because it blooms

Or also:

“A rose is a rose

a poem is a poem”

But of course, hard not to wonder

if it is the destiny of man

be like a flower

Why you read?

I do not perceive limits between the cement blocks

and the temples of wide stones

or the towns where the mud

form rooms with parallel windows

using the summer blizzards.

Exiled the illusion with a dim candle

everything has returned.

The meadows are greener for it

even at night

because the sun and the moon are together

always were and always is now.

The Achaeans whisper on my neck

the Brahmins, the Sunnis, the Mochicas

and the poet king Netzahualcóyotl;

I hear his blood rumble in our veins

and I feel it spill everlasting

in the fields appointed to fight:

he who is born never dies

es that the truth.

Also here

we must have sucked up the lime at once

on any excessive day.

also in this here

we have insulted time

to his pendulum

to his supposed guillotine of yesterday.

But before a cemetery of pendulums

we prostrate today

and the present has been made

He, who also seemed

his alleged past absence

suggesting previous things

acting

even now

now that the eyes of the dead

dazzle my pupils

now that we feel the others and ourselves

throbbing to the same sound

and living coordinated

the same ecstatic atom.

(of A splinter is enoughEditorial Piedralada, 2022)

♦ Born in Lima in 1995.

♦ Graduated with a double major in Film and Philosophy from New York University in Abu Dhabi (NYU), with honors (magna cum laude) in 2021.

♦ He has written and directed documentary short films that have been awarded at various festivals such as the Emirates Short Film Festival (best documentary award, 2018) and the Global Impact Film Festival (honorable mention of the jury, 2018). He has worked as an editor on various documentaries such as Meraya (finalist for “best experimental piece”, Prague Film Awards 2020) and La Danza de los Mirlos (opening film of the Lima Film Festival, 2022), and as editing assistant at Pacha Movies.

