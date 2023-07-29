The Full List Of Scary Haunted Houses At Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights Has Been Released:

Halloween Horror Nights arrives up in just over a month, as well as Universal Orlando Resort has some exciting news to share. At Halloween Horror Nights this year, people can visit a total of 10 scary houses.

We already knew that Stranger Things and The Last of Us will be the main attractions at Universal Studios, but the theme park just announced three more big scary houses: The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, as well as Universal Monsters: Unmasked.

The Exorcism:

The Exorcist evil house is based on a new horror movie that comes out on October 13. A press statement says that the guests will be taken to Haiti, where a strange doll opens a doorway to the underworld.

Two 12-year-old girls go missing because of this. They are discovered three days later, but they have no idea what took place to them. They can only be saved by an exorcist, and anyone who comes in touch with them in the evil house risks losing their soul.

Chucky:

In Ultimate Kill Count, which was inspired by cult classic movies, the killer doll appears for the first time in his own spooky house. A news statement says that he wants to turn that spooky house through a slaughterhouse through killing everyone who goes inside.

Guests can also go to a brand-new scary house that was made in the style of Universal Monsters.

They’ll go down into the catacombs, where they’ll meet some of Universal’s most famous monsters, like The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll as well as his crazy alter ego Mr. Hyde, as well as Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man, according to a press release.

Dueling Dragons Choose Thy Fate:

Merlyn, a very powerful wizard, has been turned into the Enchanted Oak, leaving a power void. When two strong warlocks break into his castle to steal his book of spells, they are changed into fire and ice dragons.

Now, guests are in the midst of their fight and must pick a side and a winner. But be careful, because you never know who will win within “Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate.”

Yeti Campground Kills:

Within a 1950s campground, a group of tall, scary yetis are running wild and killing anyone who gets in their way, including campers, park guards, and anyone else.

Within “YETI: Campground Kills,” players must run through the campground, cabins, bait shack, as well as even the outhouse to get to the guard tower before it’s too late.

The Darkest Deal:

Within the Mississippi Delta, a blues singer named Pinestraw Spruce meets a bad guy named The Collector at an intersection and makes a deal with him: his soul for musical fame.

Guests will see him play in front of a crowd for the first time before The Collector drags him to Hades alongside the other artists who learned the hard way what fame costs in “The Darkest Deal.”

Dr. Oddfellow Twisted Origins:

During the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, visitors won’t be able to avoid going into Dr. Oddfellow’s dangerous zoo of twisted freaks. There, they’ll see horribly deformed animals and weird monsters. Within “Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins,” it costs a lot of souls to join this creepy wagon because it gives the ageless Dr. Oddfellow power.

Bloodmoon Dark Offerings:

Villagers in the Colonial era started to worship the moon all the time. When the blood moon shines at their fall holiday, they see it as an indication that they need to find and kill anyone in their town who doesn’t follow their religion.

In “Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings,” guests will have to try not to become a component of the sacrifice as they collect body parts to make a grisly gift.

Dark Zodiac:

Dr. Oddfellow has gone into a dark realm to use the power of the Zodiac to live forever. He changes the signs into evil beings that tell people they are going to die. As his star goes up, yours goes down.