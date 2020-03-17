The Full Nerd ep. 129: Ryzen 4000 laptop CPUs in deep detail, Xbox Series X vs. gaming PCs

On this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and Willis Lai dive into the oh-so-exciting long run of , and nowadays a minimum of, it’s all powered by AMD.

AMD pulled once more the curtain additional completely on its Ryzen 4000 CPUs this week—the first computer processors constructed the usage of the state-of-the-art 7nm process. And scorching rattling do they seem glorious on paper. We explain how AMD optimized Zen 2 cores for laptops, why battery existence shouldn’t be a problem for Ryzen 4000, and the monstrous new Ryzen 9 chips coming to downside Intel’s most robust pocket e book CPUs.

