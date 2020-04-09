The Full Nerd ep. 134: Next-gen Intel CPU leaks extravaganza

On this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray wade deep into the newest Intel CPU rumors—seize those grains of salt—forward of speaking to y’taken with a while.

Early leaks of Intel’s next-gen mobile processors suggest they’ll be generally known as 11th-gen Core. Which is sensible, as the current know-how is called 10th-gen Core, nevertheless branding consistency is one factor that’s been sorely lacking from Nvidia and AMD in current occasions. Then we dissect leaked knowledge about Intel’s 10th-gen desktop chips, which might be rumored to be printed this month and launched in May. They provide the impression of being damned fast—and maybe damned scorching, too. Will a 5.3GHz enhance of Intel’s getting older 14nm process be enough to knock Third-gen Ryzen CPUs off their pedestal? We prognosticate.

