The Full Nerd ep. 135: Intel Comet Lake H and Ghost Canyon NUC opinions, ray traced Minecraft

On this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray evaluation the next-gen Intel computer chips and NUC mini-PCs launched this week, then discuss what to anticipate from the beta mannequin of Minecraft that may add real-time ray tracing to the legendary recreation. It’s coming out this week, too.

We kick points off with Gordon’s evaluation of Intel’s “Comet Lake H” 10th-gen Core computer processors, as championed by the unimaginable Gigabyte Aero 17. The Core i7-10875H brings eight cores and 16 threads to the mobile Core i7 lineup for the first time ever, resulting in a kick-ass, enthusiast-class chip that’s every loaded up with cores and blazing alongside at 5GHz-plus clock speeds. It’s merely essentially the most environment friendly Core i7 chip ever. Nevertheless how does it stack up in direction of the game-changing Ryzen 4000 computer chips launched on the end of month? We dig in.

