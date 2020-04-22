General News

The Full Nerd ep. 136: AMD B550 motherboards, exploring the vintage PC gear in Gordon’s garage

April 22, 2020
1 Min Read

On this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray, and explicit customer Keith Could of Wccftech focus on new AMD ahead of taking a stroll down memory lane.

We kick this off through discussing AMD’s newly printed Third-gen Ryzen three processors and long-awaited B550 motherboards, a tandem that objectives to hold blazing-fast PCIe 4.zero speeds to the masses with cheap pricing—regardless that you just’ll be prepared a pair months further ahead of the model new boards hit the streets. We moreover wade into whether or not or not or no longer it’s nonetheless a very good suggestion to buy a four core, eight thread chip for a gaming PC. (Spoiler: yep!)

To be taught this text in full, please click on on proper right here

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment