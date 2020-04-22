The Full Nerd ep. 136: AMD B550 motherboards, exploring the vintage PC gear in Gordon’s garage

On this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray, and explicit customer Keith Could of Wccftech focus on new AMD ahead of taking a stroll down memory lane.

We kick this off through discussing AMD’s newly printed Third-gen Ryzen three processors and long-awaited B550 motherboards, a tandem that objectives to hold blazing-fast PCIe 4.zero speeds to the masses with cheap pricing—regardless that you just’ll be prepared a pair months further ahead of the model new boards hit the streets. We moreover wade into whether or not or not or no longer it’s nonetheless a very good suggestion to buy a four core, eight thread chip for a gaming PC. (Spoiler: yep!)

To be taught this text in full, please click on on proper right here