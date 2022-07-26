The full video of the rough cross between Messi and Sergio Ramos at PSG: what happened before and after the kick that bothered the Argentine

It happened during a PSG practice in Japan

The tour of PSG for Japan ended this Monday with a 6-2 victory against Play Osakabut an image of the open training this Sunday, in the same city and with 20,000 spectators vibrating as in an official match, still continues to give people something to talk about.

During practice, Messi scored two goals that the fans cheered loudly. In the second, scored during an exercise in confined spaces, he got rid of Sergio Ramos in one movement and defined down, crossed. The behind the scenes of that move was recently seen with the viralization of another shot, different from the one that PSG shared on their social networks. There it is seen that the Spaniard touches him in the past, and the Flea continues on his way to finish the action. However, right away he retraces his steps and looks sternly at his companionclaiming the unnecessary friction in a practice.

Ramos seeks to defuse his anger with a pat as a sign of apology, but it does not seem to satisfy Messi, who reproaches him for something when passing by. Then the training follows. With the passing of the hours, another video, originating from Tik Tok, went viral, in which the complete sequence is seen, including what happened before and after the kick that bothered the 35-year-old Argentine.

In the reduced, in the previous action, the attacker ridicules the defender with a detour. Moments later you can see the blow, which does not stop Messi from continuing with the ball stuck to the booty and solve. Also how he addresses himself with his gaze fixed on Ramos, who first pretends to be distracted and then outlines the apology.

But there was more. At a break in the exercise, Lionel can be seen approaching the defender again, who is crouched down, and calls out to him again. There is a dialogue, somewhat more relaxed, but in which you can see that Messi did not like the blow. Y he took revenge in his style.

The video continues with the Flea… Again facing Ramos. He passes it twice; on the second opportunity, he even spread it on the grass of the Gamba Osaka stadium. Old scars from the clashes in the Real Madrid-Barcelona classics? The advantage for both: except in rehearsals, they will play on the same side in a PSG season that officially begins this Sunday, when they face Nantes in the French Super Cup.

It happened in open training on Sunday



