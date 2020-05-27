The Fun Harry Potter Surprise HBO Max Added On Opening Day

Go away a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.
After first being introduced again in late 2018, HBO Max has lastly arrived and, with it, comes an array of content material that’s certain to have folks excited. Nonetheless, one main Warner Bros. IP that followers have been informed to not anticipate immediately is the Harry Potter movie franchise. J.Okay. Rowling’s beloved Wizarding World was reportedly unable to be added at launch because of a previous licensing settlement. However when customers logged into HBO Max at this time, they have been greeted with an enormous shock.
All eight Harry Potter movies have been made obtainable to stream on HBO Max at launch, a shock that’s possible leaving followers in a state of shock. When promoting the service, WarnerMedia didn’t embody any footage from the movies, which appeared to verify that the films nonetheless had a methods to go earlier than becoming a member of the streamer. Now, it could appear that the corporate was really planning to catch followers off guard with the nice revelation.
Along with the eight Harry Potter movies, Unbelievable Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald can be obtainable through HBO, although Unbelievable Beasts and The place to Discover Them shouldn’t be being supplied right now. This can be as a result of licensing settlement that many believed was maintaining the Harry Potter franchise from the streamer within the first place.
That specific deal was struck in 2016 when NBCUniversal acquired the unique broadcast rights to the Wizarding World property from Warner Bros. On the time, the settlement was thought of to be one of many largest movie franchise rights agreements of all time. Though it meant viewers may now get pleasure from sequence on Syfy and USA Community, it additionally meant WarnerMedia’s eventual streaming service (which turned HBO Max) was prone to miss out on housing the content material.
One has to marvel when and the way NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia have been capable of come to an understanding concerning the Potter franchise. Particulars could also be revealed throughout the coming days or perhaps weeks, however the two leisure entities may very nicely select to maintain the specifics of the deal beneath wraps.
It goes with out saying that the Harry Potter sequence is a significant achieve for HBO Max, and it’ll now stand alongside different main, cinematic franchises on the platform like The Lord of the Rings, The Matrix and the DC Prolonged Universe. Evidently, HBO Max, which provides a 7-day free trial, is off to a powerful begin.
We might not precisely understand how J.Okay. Rowling’s well-known wizard and his buddies ended up on HBO Max, however you possibly can wager followers aren’t going to query the great fortune. All they must do sit again, calm down and make a journey again to Hogwarts with Harry and his buddies.
Maintain it right here at CinemaBlend for extra information from the world of movie and TV.
Add Comment