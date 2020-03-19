The Fun Way Late Night Is Doing Monologues During Coronavirus

I imply, I already like what I am seeing right here. Positive, it is a bit bizarre to see Jimmy Fallon not sporting a swimsuit and presenting jokes and a track to us as his spouse barely laughs at his efforts, however I believe that is all a part of the attraction. Clearly, we’re not going to get a full model of The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon proper now, however I believe it was an excellent thought for him to place collectively slightly one thing to assist entertain us as we self-isolate. Plus, as you may see, he’ll be encouraging donations to totally different charities each night time, which can even assist a number of individuals.