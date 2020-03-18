The Funniest Guardians Of The Galaxy Characters, Ranked

And not using a shadow of doubt, Drax is the funniest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Whereas Star-Lord may appear to be the funniest character within the franchise due to his allure and overtly comedic moments, and though Rocket has a number of the greatest one-liners, Drax is so dense and literal that you just simply can not help however fall over laughing at any time when he speaks. This tragic character desires nothing greater than to destroy the person who killed his household, Thanos, however when he isn’t looking the Mad Titan, Drax the Destroyer kills our sides with laughter.