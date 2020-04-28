The Funniest Shows On Hulu Right Now

Trendy Household (11 Seasons)

Specializing in the day by day struggles of an getting older divorcee (Ed O’Neill) and his younger Colombian spouse (Sofia Vergara), his daughter (Julie Bowen) and her partner (Ty Burell) who is usually extra infantile than their very own kids, and her youthful brother (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) elevating an adopted daughter together with his husband (Eric Stonestreet), this Emmy-winning mockumentary type ABC sitcom authentically, and tastefully, defines what it means to be a Trendy Household.

Stream it on Hulu right here.