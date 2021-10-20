The funny messages of PSG in Messi’s penalty goal that went viral

The subtle definition of the flea from the 12 steps

Lionel Messi scored his first double with the jersey of the PSG. And it couldn’t have been more opportune: it was in the 3-2 victory against the Leipzig for the group stage of the Champions League, coming to the rescue of his team, which was losing 1-2 in the Parc des Princes. The Argentine striker had not been decisive in the match, but he emerged when the French cast needed him most. Before, he had stood out for an enormous luxury, beating a rival with an unexpected self-pass.

But 22 minutes into the complement, he left his first big mark. Mbappé (author of the 1-0) looked for him with a center back and defined with the open boot: the ball bounced off the post, crossed the line and pushed to ensure the conquest.

And almost 15 minutes to go, No. 30 took over the penalty, with tension reigning in the Parque de los Príncipes. But he never showed it. He resolved with subtlety, with a sophisticated touch, stroking the ball with a petroleum jelly.

The spectators went crazy with the ovation to the star, but also those who command the Twitter account in Spanish of PSG, who appealed to their ingenuity to qualify his genius. “Leo bit her, goal!”, He announced first. “DOUBLE LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI! The Argentine stroked the ball and we turned the scoreboard … Vamoooooooo! ”, He added later, and then allowed himself to play.

The phrase of a meme, at the service of the goal celebration

“Messirve”, then initialed a celebration photo, appealing to the meme that usually uses the idol as an image. And he finished, with a postcard of the exquisite execution: “El Panenka de Ankara”.

Antonín Panenka is the Czech footballer who is awarded the first boldness of this style to kick a penalty. And Ankara? It is one of the newest nicknames of the Rosario striker. Its creator was Lucas Rodríguez, a comedian and streamer who creates daily content on the Twitch and Booyah! Platforms. In fact, he “liked” the PSG post.

It all started with Joaquim Maria Puyal’s account in Catalan of Messi’s historic goal against Getafe on April 18, 2007, in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. In it, you can hear how the Spanish journalist increases his euphoria as the Argentine star leaves the entire rival team on the road.

The second occurrence of the PSG Twitter account after Messi’s penalty goal

22 times he names Lionel’s last name accompanied by the word ‘ankara’ which in the favorite language of the city of Barcelona means ‘still’ in reference to the fact that Lionel did not lose possession of the ball during the magnificent maneuver. “It was funny to me and I started saying ‘Ankara’ to Messi and there are people who joined. It’s kind of embarrassing to tell it because it doesn’t contain any jokes. Only part of the stupidity of total nonsense “Luquitas explained in a talk with Filo News about its creation.

It is worth noting that behind the PSG accounts in Spanish there are two Argentines: Tomás Marcó del Pont and Pedro Caffa, from the Samba Digital agency, who take advantage of the Messi revolution to generate empathy with the supporters and football fans who today follow the team because of the constellation of stars it boasts.

Well, the idea already belongs to the soccer people. And PSG, who adopted it as their own, and dreams of using it again this Sunday, when the team in which Messi stands out will face Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 in the classic.

