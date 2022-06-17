The funny personal questionnaire to Florentino Pérez that revealed some secrets of his private life

Florentino Pérez revealed details of his private life

Real Madrid is one of the most powerful clubs on the planet and under the command of Florentino Pérez it became even more gigantic. During his two terms in the White House (from 2000 to 2006 and from 2009 to the present) won a total of 29 titles: six Leagues, two Copa del Reys, six Spanish Super Cups, six Champions Leagues, four Spanish Super Cups, four Club World Cups and one Intercontinental Cup.

During an extensive interview on the sports program The Play Barthe chief executive of the Merengue underwent a fun personal questionnaire in which provided some secrets of his private life.

The director, who stressed that he sleeps between three and seven hours a day, unleashed laughter from those present when he said that he has not worn a jean for a long time, since he always wears a suit, of which he has many; but all the same.

Another striking fact is that he does not listen to music, not even when he is on top of the car. At that time he usually tunes in the radio to listen to the news. He also stressed that he is usually the driver. “I drive every day. Every day I want. For example, on weekends I go to eat with my family at the same restaurant and I go by car. My family is my big family: my brothers, my nephews. Every Sunday,” he assured.

“I am quite anonymous despite being known. If I go to a place, everyone knows me, but I try not to go to places. I go to the office, to the restaurant, to the Sports City, but I don’t go down the street”, he commented. Also, in case there was a chance that no one would recognize him for a day, he would use that moment to sleep.

During another part of the interview, Florentino, who does not remember the last time he cooked, revealed that the idol of his childhood was the Argentine Alfredo Di Stéfanoone of the most important footballers in the history of Real Madrid.

