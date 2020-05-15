The Funny Way Pedro Pascal Ended Up In The Emergency Room While Filming The Mandalorian

That by itself is not essentially all that humorous, however the punchline comes while you understand that this was throughout the filming of the primary season’s ultimate episode. That’;s the one episode the place Mando removes his helmet, to point out that he is been severely injured by the following battle. Getting all of the faux blood on his face was what he had been within the make-up trailer for within the first place, which, in accordance with Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau, led to a reasonably humorous trade when Pascal went to get checked out, because the workers could not inform the distinction between the true and pretend blood…