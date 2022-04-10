The furious reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo against a fan after the fall of Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo throws a cell phone at a fan

It was not a happy day for him. Manchester Unitedwhich again left points on the way in the Premier League and it has been complicated in the fight to be in qualifying positions for European competitions at the end of the season. The players of the cast directed by Ralph Rangnick they left frustrated Goodison Parkmainly Cristiano Ronaldowho unloaded his fury with a rival fan.

After the defeat by 1-0 before him Evertonthe Portuguese artilleryman 37 years unloaded his fury by throwing on the floor the phone of a fan of the Toffees who was filming the departure of the players from the Red Devils. The images quickly went viral on social media.

The Manchester United is aware of what happened and has opened an investigation into this incident involving a Ronaldo who left the field of play with injuries to his left leg. “Manchester United are aware of and are investigating the incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo with a mobile phone at Goodison Park.”reported journalist Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports.

The injuries to Cristiano Ronaldo’s left leg after the game against Everton (Photo: REUTERS)

Furthermore, as published The Sunthere are eyewitnesses who claim that the fanatic mobile phone he flew directly to the ground after the slap he gave him Cristiano as he walked past to the locker room with the rest of his teammates.

This defeat due to the minimum difference suffered by the cast directed by Ranknick it was through a goal converted by Anthony Gordon in the first half. It’s a result that could hamper the chances that the Manchester United finish among the top four teams in the standings of the Premier League at the end of the season.

It was not a comfortable match for Cristiano Ronaldowho left the field with his shin guard in his left hand because in one of the last actions of the game he had a clash with a rival that caused two deep cuts. There are images where you can see her left leg bleedingwith wounds in the area of ​​the tibia.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended up frustrated after the fall of Manchester United during his visit to Goodison Park (Photo: Reuters)

The Manchester United has lost three of its last five matches in the Premier League and under the command of Ralph Rangnick He has only managed to obtain eight victories in 17 presentations. In the case of Cristianohad only one shot in the whole game and it was contained Jordan Pickfordgoalkeeper of Evertonwho denied him the goal with a fantastic save after a shot from close range.

