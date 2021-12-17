The furthest hackable device is on Mars: the Ingenuity drone has an unpatched copy of Log4J installed

The Ingenuity helicopter, which has been flying over the surface of the planet Mars for months, recently executed its 17th journey (despite the fact that the original plans only contemplated carrying out 5 of them). Unlike in the previous sixteen, in which everything went smoothly, this time something went wrong…

…communication between Ingenuity and the Perseverance rover was unexpectedly interrupted as the helicopter descended, and it took several days to retrieve the telemetry data and confirm that the flight was successful (so much so that it set a new record of more than 30 minutes of flight time).





Is there a hacker determined to execute the most remote attack in history?

Just four days after that flight, while NASA was still in the dark about what happenedNews broke of the discovery of Log4Shell, a critical vulnerability that affects Log4J, a library developed by Apache that is a basic component of thousands of web projects, online services and connected devices.

The coincidence in time of both events was a mere chanceOf course, but thinking otherwise would not have been totally unjustified … considering that Ingenuity has Apache Log4J installed – along with Linux and many other open source components -, as the Apache Foundation itself published last June on Twitter:

Y It does not seem likely that NASA is contemplating updating the version of Log4J to 2.16, the second version released in less than a week, in order to patch all security holes linked to Log4Shell.

Updating the software of a device that is not physically accessible is often a bad idea – any small mistake could turn Ingenuity into a huge paperweight for decades

The conclusion of this is simple: the most distant ‘hackable’ device – with a detected and documented vulnerability – that we know of is no longer the computers of the International Space Station … but it is right now outside Earth orbit, on Martian soil . Or, put another way, is the first candidate for the ‘Most remote malicious code execution remote attack in history’.

The threat that Log4Shell poses to our technological infrastructure (the terrestrial one, I say) has already been rated 10/10 on the CVSS (Common Vulnerability Scoring System), a standard for measuring the severity of vulnerabilities. As much as to achieve that a simple message in the chat of a game of Minecraft allow hacking of its servers.

In any case, let’s be calm: the possibility of someone exploiting the vulnerabilities of the Log4J during the duration of its mission is enormously reduced: to attack the device, someone must connect to it and run a script … whatever it is impossible for it to happen without the attacker being part of NASA itself.