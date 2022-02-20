The fury of Little Schwartzman before reaching the final of the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro

El Peque defeated Andújar and hours later beat Francisco Cerúndolo to reach the final (Photo: Río Open)

One of the main characteristics of the ATP 500 of Rio de Janeiro are the constant rains that year after year complicate the course of the event. The repetitive suspensions and the short time for games to be played forces the organizers to draw up the different orders of play with little rest time. This time, the main loser in the distribution was Diego Schwartzman who reached the final after playing two games on the same day with just a few hours apart.

The Argentine first celebrated his quarter-final victory against Pablo Andujar 7-6 (3), 4-6 and 6-4 in three and a half hours of action, but automatically openly criticized the schedule of the event for the penultimate day. Due to delays caused by sporadic rains, the entity scheduled the quarterfinals and semifinals for the same day with a time gap of about 5 hours between games. “I hope that the ATP has a little conscience and gives me time to rest otherwise it would be disrespectful. I think you have to take care of the players”he had said littleaccording to the Brazilian newspaper OGlobobefore having to play again for the semifinals.

And he had added about it: “Entering the field in two hours would be an embarrassment. I hope they are aware and change the schedules, otherwise I don’t know if I will be able to play “. The duel against the Spaniard began around 12 noon and ended around 3:30 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., Diego was once again on the central court to meet his compatriot in the semifinals Francisco Cerundolo, who agreed to this phase by beating the Serbian Miormir Kecmanovic –coached by David Nalbandian– by 5-7, 6-2 and 6-4 also in the first shift this Saturday.

* The compact of Schwartzman’s victory against Cerúndolo

The truth is that Argentina had already secured a finalist in the ATP 500, but it will be necessary to see if the duel between compatriots will allow the little be at the top on Sunday for the final. Schwartzman was 3-5 in the first set against Cerúndolo, who had between that game and the next three points to win the set. But the best tennis player albiceleste of today recovered and took the partial by 7-6. He also won the next one with a 6-3 to access his second final of 2022. This duel demanded two hours on the court, for which he completed more than five and a half hours of high-level tennis, with just five hours between one duel and another.

The 14th in the ATP ranking, who won 4 titles (he won the Rio ATP in 2018) and played 9 finals in his career, is now waiting for the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Fabio Fognini. They will play at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday..

“I didn’t say anything against ATP, or anyone. I said that to put on a good show we both had to have time to recover. I’m very happy, but dead tired. Alcaraz is very young, he is 18 years old, he may be the least tired of all. He also the one who played the least. Against Berrettini he played three sets, but the match was short. The work that I do day by day, that you don’t see, in the gym, at home feeding myself, in the end it is useful when you have to play six hours in a day to be able to win two games. All the time I was thinking about it. Sometimes tiredness is tiredness and it makes you make mistakes”expressed Diego before the media after his victory in the semifinals.

The objective of the organization was to have the two protagonists who dispute the title at the end of the day and thus manage to spend Sunday with total normality. It will be necessary to see if the physique of any of the finalists yields to so much demand or if one of them makes the decision to force a withdrawal to take care of the integrity of the body and not put the season at risk. of brick dust in the preview of Roland Garros, which has a start date for May 22.

