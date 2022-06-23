The future DLCs of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game will depend directly on the players

There are no plans to expand Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, but the studio is leaving the door open.

One of the most recent releases is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which has been available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch since June 16. The title of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat ’em up action critics and the public seem to like it, so many wonder if it will be expanded in the future.

In relation to this question, the developers of Tribute Games have made it clear that they have no plans for future DLCs with similar outfits or content. “It wasn’t really thought of during production because we’re so proud of our animations, which have a lot of detail,” Yannick Belzil tells IGN.

“I always thought it would be great if turtles wore trench coats and hats to go undercover like in the cartoons. Again, this would take a long time, especially for our animators. They would want the trench coat to move properly, and you would want it to be dynamic,” he explains.

They will decide based on the reception of the gameHowever, Cyrille Imbert of DotEmu has clarified with a message on their social networks there is a possibility that we see extras in the future. “Never say never,” she says, later assuring that it will depend on many factors, such as the game reception and the ideas proposed by the players themselves.

Waiting for possible news about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, we recommend that you take a look at our analysis of the game to find out more about its proposal. In it, Toni Piedrabuena makes it clear that we are facing a nostalgic and very funny beat ’em up that offers a good plan for the summer.

More about: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DLC, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge, DotEmu and Tribute Games.