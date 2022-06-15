“The future of Assassin’s Creed” already has a date for its presentation, Infinity or new game?

The company is preparing an anniversary summer for its franchise, but we will have to wait for news.

From 18:00 (UTC+2) a special broadcast event is being held to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed. The appointment has served the company to talk about new AC: Valhalla content, or invite those interested to try AC: Origins for free this weekend on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia, but also to quote us all in September to know the future of the franchise.

“Join us this September while presenting the future of Assassin’s Creed during a very special event”, Alice Terrett, community developer at Ubisoft, invited the public, without giving more details or specifying the exact date of celebration.

This year Ubisoft has ruled out its participation in non-E3, however it is quite possible that by September, repeating the calendar with respect to 2020, the French company is prepared for a Ubisoft Forward where not only Assassin’s Creed news will be announced, but of other video games expected from their studies.

The future of Assassin’s Creed is marked in red with Assassin’s Creed: Infinity, announced by this time a year ago now and which we have hardly heard from since then. Likewise, at the beginning of the season it was also reported about a DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla converted into an independent video game of which there has been no news at the moment. In September, we will be able to clear up doubts with them.

