The future of Assassin’s Creed is presented: this has been the Ubisoft Forward with trailers and news on various games

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones will also be present on the broadcast.

After a rush of news starring the franchises owned by Disney, today the news of the video game has a new unavoidable appointment in the Ubisoft Forwardan event promoted by the French company where we will surely have news and trailers of various proposals for its future, including Assassin’s Creed.

What will we see? Ubisoft Forward guarantees updated information on brand new titles in the coming months such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones. However, the main course is a special presentation of Assassin’s Creed that will include a preview of the future of the franchise. At the moment we have confirmed the presence of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, the new installment of the series set in 9th century Baghdad, but we can’t rule out surprises.

Where and when can it be seen? Ubisoft Forward will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch in multiple languages ​​starting at 21:00 (Spanish peninsular time). From this same news you can follow the signal shared from the French company. Before, from 8:35 p.m., a preview is planned where news about Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, Anno 1800 and other titles will be left.

From 3DJuegos we invite you to follow our coverage very closely, with news on the main releases that will be shown tonight and more. Ubisoft’s conference comes at a time of doubt about the future of its property, with investments from Tencent at stake and several cancellations announced in the past.

Will this be a good time for Ubisoft to launch a brand trust message? While the time comes, do not hesitate to leave your hopes with the date in the comments. For example, do you think we will also see something about the Avatar video game?

