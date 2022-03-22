The future of Babylon’s Fall and its game as a service is not in danger despite poor sales

The title developed by Platinum Games and published by Square Enix will continue with its update plan.

At the beginning of March, Babylon’s Fall was released, the latest game developed by Platinum Games that, at the moment, is only available on PC and PlayStation consoles. However, only a few days have been enough for Square Enix realize that it is not working well in sales, beyond the opinions of critics.

Neither the press nor the players have given hack and slash a good name, which has caused some to wonder if its status as game as a service will be affected due to the low influx of users it has. Despite the few simultaneous players, in Platinum they claim that Babylon’s Fall is not in danger and will continue with your plan for content updates.

We will strive to keep players and attract new onesPlatinum Games“Is the service in danger? No, there are no plans to reduce the scale of the development of Babylon’s Fall,” they say in a statement shared by the game’s official social networks. “The content for Season 2 is almost complete and we have started work on Season 3 and beyond. We will continue to offer new content and making improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep current players and attract new ones.”

What those responsible say is true: surveys have been opened to the public with the aim of improving the general quality of the game in future updates. The question is whether the improvements and the amount of content they add will be enough to gather a good player base around the game, since its proposal at a general level, as we can read in the analysis of Babylon’s Fall, needs many tweaks to offer a more attractive experience.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Babylon’s Fall, Square Enix, Platinum Games, Game as a Service and Hack ‘n slash.