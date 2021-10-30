The future of Christian Eriksen after the heart problem he suffered in the Eurocup and the plan that Inter is preparing

One of Eriksen’s last public appearances was in a photo uploaded by a fan who crossed him

Christian Eriksen He starred in one of the moments of greatest consternation in the world of football during the European Championship when he collapsed in the middle of a game for the Danish national team and had to be removed by emergency doctors. Since that day in June, the 29-year-old footballer is still making a recovery after undergo surgery and the questions about his sporting future have not yet been dispelled.

The Inter, club that owns your file, cannot use the player because Italian regulations prevent let them be on the court athletes who have a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), precisely the device that the Dane was implanted after his complications in the clash against Finland.

However the Neroazurro conducted an evaluation on Eriksen’s career that leaves some clues as to what could happen. “Regarding the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury that occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily banned by the Italian medical authority from sports activity this season”, Says the first part of the report released by the British newspaper The Guardian. “Although the current conditions of the player do not meet the requirements to achieve sporting fitness in Italy, the same could be achieved instead in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity”, Adds the analysis of the entity.

This means that the former Ajax of the Netherlands and Tottenham of England are still in the entity’s plans as a major asset. According to the newspaper As, in the balance of the Italian team the The player’s valuation is still 18.3 million euros, although they contemplate that the appraisal decreases. “There are uncertainties about the player’s assessment,” clarified the club as detailed by the Spanish newspaper, which also added that at Inter “It is not ruled out that there may be significant losses or devaluations with respect to the current value registered in the balance sheet”.

What is hidden behind this balance of the shareholders’ meeting – where it was reported that the UEFA will send compensation to the club because of the fact – is that at the head of Inter is the intention of sell the Danish to a league that does allow athletes to have a defibrillator.

Eriksen’s visit to the Inter squad (IG: @ chriseriksen8)

In August this year, the Milan institution reported that Eriksen had been to the training center in Appiano Gentile to maintain a meeting with “the managers, the coaching staff and all their colleagues”. Right there they clarified that he was “Well physically and mentally” while following the recovery plan made by Danish doctors. The truth is that the footballer has decided to keep a low profile during this process, even with almost no posts on his social networks.

The member of the technical scientific committee of the Italian Football Federation, Francesco Braconaro, had warned months ago that Eriksen would not be allowed to play if he had the DAI. At the time, it was speculated that a possible fate for him was the dutch league in which it began, remembering the case of the Dutch defender of Ajax Daley Blind, who in 2020 reappeared on the court with a defibrillator after experiencing a series of heart problems.

The great figure of the Danish national team paralyzed the world when faded 41 minutes into the first half of the duel that was played in the Parken Stadium Copenhagen for Group B of the Eurocup. He had to receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by doctors in the middle of the field of play and was immediately taken to the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, where he evolved favorably. Until now, he could not resume his sports life.

Eriksen is still recovering from the incident (Photo: Getty)

