The future of Cristiano Ronaldo was resolved: the decision of the new Manchester United manager

The Manchester United wants to turn the page as quickly as possible and leave behind everything that happened in the 2021 season in which, in addition to being out of the Champions positionshad to see how his historic rival celebrated the title after beating Aston Villa in an epic match.

After the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjær and the passing of Ralf Rangnick by the bench, the arrival of the Dutch coach was finally officially announced Erik Ten Hagwho won practically everything with Ajax and now hope to reverse the situation in which are the Red Devils. During his presentation, the coach spoke about Cristiano Ronaldoof which there was much speculation about his possible departure in the next transfer market that will begin in early July.

During his first press conference as United manager, Ten Hag made clear his position on the 37-year-old Portuguese star’s continuation: “Of course I count on him. Of course it’s in my plans. We have a plan and we must put it into action. Cristiano can give goalsbut I talked to him first before talking to you guys.”

The Portuguese signed a bond with the English team until June 30, 2023 and, with the new coach’s latest statements, everything suggests that he will continue to be linked to the institution at least until the end of his contract. His new goals will be to fight to take the local championship from Manchester City and play a great role in the Europa League.

It should be noted that the Red Devils they haven’t won the Premier League since 2013, Alex Ferguson’s final season on the bench. They have also gone five years without lifting a trophy, the last ones being the Europa League and the 2016-17 League Cup.

Among other issues, the new manager of Manchester United, who witnessed the 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the last game of the season, assured that He really wants to start working. “Last season the team came second, so there is potential. I think that if we improve and work we can achieve more than what we achieved in this one”.

“The reason I took the job is that,Although there is a fantastic story, there is a high potential for the future, and that is why I am here. I haven’t talked to the players for now, they need a break to reflect, but I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started”, said Erik Ten Hag, who became United’s fifth manager after Ferguson’s departure.

