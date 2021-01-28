The future of Lionel Messi is defined: Barcelona announced the date of their elections

Victor Font, Toni Freixa and Joan Laporta are the candidates to win the elections

Barcelona announced the scheduled date for the club’s delayed presidential election and will allow, for the first time, voting by mail. The vote was originally scheduled for January 24, but was postponed due to the increase in restrictions due to the advance of COVID-19 in Spain and it was finally announced that the polls will open on March 7.

The regional government of Catalonia has changed the law governing voting in sports clubs to allow voting by mail. The club said members over 65 could also issue their decision from their homes.

Barcelona had originally planned to install polling stations in Spain and Andorra, but said in a statement this Tuesday that “the forecast that the current restrictions in various territories of the state will be maintained until the date of the elections, makes it impossible.” The club said that five voting centers will be open in Catalonia and one in Andorra for members who want to vote in person.

In this way, the three candidates to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned last October, are Victor Font, Toni Freixa and the former president Joan Laporta, that to win they must sit with Lionel MessiNot to talk about money, but to present the football project they intend to carry out. If he convinces the Argentine, he will renew his bond before it expires in June this year, otherwise he will leave as a free agent for another destination that may be Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or even the MLS .

Messi’s contract expires at the end of the season and instead of negotiating his exit with other clubs, he decided to wait for the elections to be resolved (Reuters)

The economic situation of the club is alarming. He Barça made public on Monday the financial report of the 2019/20 season that reveals that it has a debt of 1,173 million euros (1,426 million dollars), of which 730.6 million euros (887.6 million dollars) is short-term.

Included in that debt are pending payments to other clubs for the signing of players, an amount that would amount to 196 million euros (238.4 million dollars) in the long term. Faced with this, he would have pending collection by other clubs 108.7 million euros (132 million dollars).

The 2019/20 economic report confirms losses of 97 million euros (114 million dollars) due to the pandemic as the club had already advanced in October. The Barça institution entered 855 million euros (1,000 million dollars), 203 less than the 1,047 million euros (1,234 million dollars) initially planned.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Ronald Koeman told how Lionel Messi is after his expulsion: when will he play again

Jordi Alba revealed one of Barcelona’s best kept secrets: how his connection with Lionel Messi was created

The details of the millionaire debt of Barcelona that puts in check the renewal of Lionel Messi

With information from AFP