The future of Luis Suárez after his dismissal from Atlético Madrid: the four teams where he could continue his career

Luis Suárez will become a free agent from June 30 (Reuters)

Luis Suarezstriker for Atlético de Madrid, was the protagonist of an emotional day after having started in the last game of the squad season mattress at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Uruguayan he was applauded when he came out onto the lawn and broke down in tears after the 1-1 draw against Sevilla was completed.

There is one game left (away against Real Sociedad), but after fulfilling the goal of classifying his team for the Champions League, The gunman yes you are thinking about your next destination after confirming that he will end his two-year adventure in Madrid.

The attacker’s goal charrúa es stay in the football elite to get to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best possible way. That is why there is a team that would be better positioned than the rest of the applicants to take over their services: the Seville by Julen Lopetegui.

Sevilla is one of those interested in hiring him (Reuters)

As detailed in the Spanish newspaper SportMonchi (the renowned Sports Director of the group red and white) wants to seize the opportunity to sign the 35-year-old striker, who He would arrive as a free agent on July 1.

The condition that Suárez will surely present on the table will be that of secured ownership, since that is one of the reasons why he ended his stay at Atlético. The former Barcelona he completed 90 minutes in just seven games of the 44 disputed in the season. Very different numbers from the previous campaign (2020-21) in which that statistic amounts to 17 of 38 games.

In the event that the agreement finally occurs, Suárez would follow in the Spanish league, to which he arrived in 2014 from Liverpool to wear the colors of Barcelona for six seasons. In total, together with the two in the tool, accumulates 176 goals and 84 assists in a championship that suits him well for his game.

Luis Suárez could continue playing in the Spanish league (Reuters)

However, there are also other candidates who are interested in having his goalscoring experience. In addition to Julen Lopetegui’s team, another of the possible destinations is in the Premier Leaguemore precisely in Birmingham, the city in which it is located Steven Gerrardhis former teammate at Liverpool and now manager of Aston Villaa team that recently formally announced the hiring of Philippe Coutinho.

In addition to these two institutions, in Europe also the Inter of Italy sounded with force. The reigning Serie A champions are still looking for a quality striker after Lukaku’s departure and the 35-year-old Uruguayan would find the right profile.

Finally, MLS would be another option. El Inter Miami de David Beckham appears on the radar, but with the World Cup in Qatar so close (from November 21 to December 18) it would not be the attacker’s first option charrúa.

KEEP READING

Paulo Dybala published a heartfelt letter to say goodbye to Juventus: “I thought we would be together for more years”

Lionel Messi would invest in a club in the United States and would be his star reinforcement for 2023

Brilliant double connection of Messi and Mbappé in PSG’s triumph: the magnificent play they created on the second goal