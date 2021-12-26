The future of Mauro Icardi, on hold: the obstacle that complicates his arrival at Juventus

The sporting future of Mauro Icardi is unknown (REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol)

In recent weeks the rumors that place Mauro Icardi outside of PSG. However, it is not clear what the fate of the Argentine forward could be. Although the Juventus He was presented as one of the strongest candidates to keep the player’s file, some obstacles have appeared that put a cloak of uncertainty on the operation.

As published this Friday by the newspaper The Gazzetta dello Sport, from Juventus they are interested in specifying the arrival of Icardi and, as part of the negotiations, they have made a “barter” proposal to their peers on the PSG board. The idea is to make an exchange whereby the Rosario will stop in Turin and, as a counterpart, the Brazilian Arthur Melo will join the ranks of the Parisian cast.

But Leonardo, PSG sports director, does not seem to agree with these conditions and his proposal is clear: the transfer of Icardi is made, but with a purchase obligation clause that makes The old lady must acquire the striker token once the loan ends. This position would not be accepted by Juventus because of a determining factor: Icardi’s age. In the Italian cast they do not see with good eyes making such a strong bet for a footballer who is 28 years old.

In recent hours, the negotiations have cooled down because of these differences. The transfer market, in fact, has also been complicated on the other fronts that the Italian team had targeted to reinforce its offensive. Today, the conversations that have been established with other clubs have stalled and the arrivals of the French do not seem feasible either. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) and Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal).

As your future is defined on the desks of the Old continent, Mauro Icardi spends the Holidays in Argentina with his family. The closing of the sporting year left him with a good feeling: he was the author of the agonizing goal with which PSG drew against Lorient for the 19th date of Ligue 1 and received a shower of praise from the coach Mauricio Pochettino.

“It is clear that what he thought or what we would have wanted has not participated due to different circumstances, but all the players are important. Mauro also balances a squad due to its characteristics: he is an area player, with a shot and with a goal. He is a player that is needed in every squad. The situations mark the reality, but the teams are not armed with eleven players but with a balanced squad. And Mauro gives us that balance ”, said the coach of the Parisian team.

These forceful definitions of the coach could open the door to the continuity of Icardi in Paris, a city to which he arrived in September 2019 from Inter of Italy. However, his name is on the radar of other powerful and the last word is still unsaid.

